Selena Gomez Steps Away from Social Media After Golden Globes Controversy

In a recent turn of events, American singer and actress Selena Gomez has announced a hiatus from social media. The decision comes in the wake of a controversial incident at the 2024 Golden Globes, which has since sparked massive online discussions and potentially negative attention toward the star.

The Golden Globes Incident

While the specifics of the incident remain shrouded in mystery, it’s clear that the event has stirred up significant online chatter. Rumors swirled following a viral video showcasing Gomez in an animated conversation with fellow celebrities Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller. The incident led to speculation about potential drama involving actors Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

Gomez’s Response and Clarification

In an attempt to quell the rumors, Gomez took to Instagram to clarify the situation. Denying any fallout with Chalamet, she explained that their discussion was merely about two friends who had hooked up, effectively shutting down the conspiracy theories.

Stepping Back for Mental Health

No stranger to the pressures of social media, this is not Gomez’s first break from the online world. She has previously stepped away multiple times, citing concerns for her mental health and the desire to distance herself from negativity. Known for her open discussions about her struggles with anxiety and depression, Gomez’s decision underscores the importance she places on her well-being and serves as an important reminder of the impact that online interactions can have on individuals, especially those in the public eye.