en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Selena Gomez Steps Away from Social Media After Golden Globes Controversy

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:02 pm EST
Selena Gomez Steps Away from Social Media After Golden Globes Controversy

In a recent turn of events, American singer and actress Selena Gomez has announced a hiatus from social media. The decision comes in the wake of a controversial incident at the 2024 Golden Globes, which has since sparked massive online discussions and potentially negative attention toward the star.

The Golden Globes Incident

While the specifics of the incident remain shrouded in mystery, it’s clear that the event has stirred up significant online chatter. Rumors swirled following a viral video showcasing Gomez in an animated conversation with fellow celebrities Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller. The incident led to speculation about potential drama involving actors Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

Gomez’s Response and Clarification

In an attempt to quell the rumors, Gomez took to Instagram to clarify the situation. Denying any fallout with Chalamet, she explained that their discussion was merely about two friends who had hooked up, effectively shutting down the conspiracy theories.

Stepping Back for Mental Health

No stranger to the pressures of social media, this is not Gomez’s first break from the online world. She has previously stepped away multiple times, citing concerns for her mental health and the desire to distance herself from negativity. Known for her open discussions about her struggles with anxiety and depression, Gomez’s decision underscores the importance she places on her well-being and serves as an important reminder of the impact that online interactions can have on individuals, especially those in the public eye.

0
United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
27 seconds ago
Anticipation Grows for 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Filming Start
The popular teen romance series, ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ (TSITP) is all set to return with a third season. Confirmation of the renewal has fans eagerly expecting the commencement of filming, which is slated to unfold in Wilmington, North Carolina, this spring. However, a haze of uncertainty surrounds the exact production dates as ongoing
Anticipation Grows for 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Filming Start
Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler: A Sopranos Sibling Bond Beyond the Screen
2 mins ago
Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler: A Sopranos Sibling Bond Beyond the Screen
'Oppenheimer' Dominates SAG Nominations: A Precursor to the Oscars?
2 mins ago
'Oppenheimer' Dominates SAG Nominations: A Precursor to the Oscars?
White House Addresses Concerns Over Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Cancer Diagnosis
1 min ago
White House Addresses Concerns Over Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Cancer Diagnosis
Former Boston Police Officer Settles Sexism Lawsuit for $2.4 Million
1 min ago
Former Boston Police Officer Settles Sexism Lawsuit for $2.4 Million
UVI Webinar Equips USVI Small Businesses to Combat Cyber Threats
1 min ago
UVI Webinar Equips USVI Small Businesses to Combat Cyber Threats
Latest Headlines
World News
NSFAS Chairperson Ernest Khosa Steps Down Amid Leaked Audio Allegations
14 seconds
NSFAS Chairperson Ernest Khosa Steps Down Amid Leaked Audio Allegations
Bancroft's Exclusion from Test Squad Not Linked to Sandpaper Scandal: Cummins
44 seconds
Bancroft's Exclusion from Test Squad Not Linked to Sandpaper Scandal: Cummins
Shocking Discovery of Moldy Band-Aid inside Toddler's Yogurt Tub
1 min
Shocking Discovery of Moldy Band-Aid inside Toddler's Yogurt Tub
Alan Cumming Criticizes UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for Dismissing Transgender Identities
1 min
Alan Cumming Criticizes UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for Dismissing Transgender Identities
White House Addresses Concerns Over Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Cancer Diagnosis
1 min
White House Addresses Concerns Over Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Cancer Diagnosis
Georgia McNeill: The Bravest WAG in Britain Amidst Joey Barton's Controversies
2 mins
Georgia McNeill: The Bravest WAG in Britain Amidst Joey Barton's Controversies
Buffalo Bills Fan Killed in Hit-and-Run: A Sports Community in Sorrow
3 mins
Buffalo Bills Fan Killed in Hit-and-Run: A Sports Community in Sorrow
Rafael Nadal and Richard Mille Launch New RM 35-03 Watch Featuring Butterfly Rotor
3 mins
Rafael Nadal and Richard Mille Launch New RM 35-03 Watch Featuring Butterfly Rotor
Trump Supporters' Unwavering Loyalty: A Test of Political Efficacy versus Ethics
3 mins
Trump Supporters' Unwavering Loyalty: A Test of Political Efficacy versus Ethics
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
24 mins
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
56 mins
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
1 hour
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
6 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
6 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
8 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
9 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
9 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
9 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app