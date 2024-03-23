Selena Gomez Channels Benny Blanco's Style On Set, Sparks Fashion Buzz

On the bustling set of Hulu's hit series Only Murders In The Building, Selena Gomez turned heads with a playful fashion statement, claiming to mimic her boyfriend Benny Blanco's unique style. The star's Instagram story became a focal point as she showcased her outfit, consisting of a white and orange checkered blouse paired with dark patterned trousers, all completed with a casual black robe and white slippers. This light-hearted moment not only highlighted the couple's adorable dynamic but also underscored Gomez's ongoing influence in both the entertainment and fashion spheres.

From Collaborators to Companions

Gomez and Blanco's relationship journey from professional collaborators to romantic partners adds an intriguing layer to their public personas. Having worked together on tracks like Same Old Love and I Can't Get Enough, their transition into a couple in December 2023 was warmly received by fans and the industry alike. Gomez's recent comments about feeling 'safe' and 'respected' in the relationship showcase a mature and grounded dynamic, further endearing the couple to their audience.

Behind the Scenes and Beyond

Amidst shooting for Only Murders in the Building and preparing for the much-anticipated Wizards of Waverly Place sequel, Gomez's off-camera moments have captivated fans. Her birthday tribute to Blanco, filled with affection and admiration, speaks volumes about their bond. Additionally, her candid behind-the-scenes glimpses, including selfies and moments of levity with cast members and even a friendly pig, offer a refreshing look at the star's off-screen personality.

Anticipation for Wizards of Waverly Place Sequel

As excitement builds for the return of Wizards of Waverly Place, with production kicking off next month, fans are eager to see Gomez reprise her iconic role as Alex Russo. The Disney Branded Television president's statement highlights the enduring appeal of the franchise and its characters. With Gomez at the helm, both on and off-screen, the sequel is poised to captivate a new generation while satisfying long-time followers.

The playful interaction between Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's styles serves as a reminder of the joy found in personal expression and the strength of relationships grounded in mutual respect and understanding. As Gomez continues to navigate her multifaceted career, her authenticity and openness remain a beacon for fans worldwide, eagerly awaiting her next artistic endeavor.