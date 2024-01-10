en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Selena Gomez Announces Social Media Break, Stresses on Focusing on ‘What Really Matters’

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:18 am EST
Selena Gomez Announces Social Media Break, Stresses on Focusing on ‘What Really Matters’

Renowned American singer and actress Selena Gomez has declared a break from her social media engagements. She made this announcement through an Instagram Story, stating her intent to focus on what she finds truly essential. Gomez, known for her iconic role in ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’, is no stranger to occasional social media sabbaticals. She has been vocal about her concerns over the current global state, including the widespread horror, violence, and acts of hate, which she finds deeply disturbing.

Withdrawal Announcement Amidst Golden Globes Romance

The announcement of her hiatus coincides with her recent post of a photograph featuring her and her beau, Benny Blanco, sharing a romantic kiss at the 2024 Golden Globes. In the photograph, Gomez is seen clad in a striking red and black Giorgio Armani dress paired with a black jacket, captioning the image ‘I won’.

Previous Social Media Breaks and Reasons

The ‘Lose You to Love Me’ singer has previously expressed her frustration with the limited impact of social media platforms in effecting significant change. Hence, she has frequently withdrawn from these platforms temporarily. Last October, she took a similar hiatus, which was attributed to the backlash she faced over her comments on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The Need to Protect the Vulnerable

During her announcement, Gomez shared a video clip of Blanco playing with two young children, underscoring her emphasis on the protection of all individuals, especially children, from the hate and violence rampant in today’s world. She has consistently voiced her concern about the negative impact of such acts on vulnerable groups, including children, and her need to focus on what truly matters.

Whether it’s her candid conversations about mental health or her willingness to step away from the public eye to protect her well-being, Gomez continues to use her platform to raise awareness about vital issues. While her fans will miss her social media presence, they also respect her commitment to prioritizing her mental health and focusing on the people and things that truly matter to her.

As Gomez steps away from the social media limelight, she leaves behind a clear message: the importance of prioritizing mental health and ensuring the protection of vulnerable individuals from the hate and violence that pervade our world. It’s a poignant reminder to all that sometimes, it’s okay to step back, disconnect, and focus on what really matters in life.

0
Society United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
3 mins ago
Chelcee Grimes on 'Dating in the Public Eye' and a Hinted New Relationship
31-year-old songwriter and former footballer, Chelcee Grimes, recently shed light on the peculiarities of dating in the public eye on an episode of Boots’ podcast Taboo Talk. The theme of the episode revolved around ‘coming out’, a subject close to Chelcee’s heart. Struggles with Public Scrutiny Joined by Duncan James and host Vogue Williams, Chelcee
Chelcee Grimes on 'Dating in the Public Eye' and a Hinted New Relationship
Country Artist Jelly Roll Empowers Inmates, Inspires Redemption Journey
37 mins ago
Country Artist Jelly Roll Empowers Inmates, Inspires Redemption Journey
Houston Barber Christian Khammany Offers Free Haircuts to the Homeless
49 mins ago
Houston Barber Christian Khammany Offers Free Haircuts to the Homeless
Fresno Set to Repeal 30-Year Ban on Lowrider Cruising, Embracing Latino Culture
4 mins ago
Fresno Set to Repeal 30-Year Ban on Lowrider Cruising, Embracing Latino Culture
Marriage Licenses and Dissolutions: A Look into Marital Changes
10 mins ago
Marriage Licenses and Dissolutions: A Look into Marital Changes
Athens Municipality Springs into Action Amidst Cold Snap to Aid Homeless
35 mins ago
Athens Municipality Springs into Action Amidst Cold Snap to Aid Homeless
Latest Headlines
World News
The Impact of Gaza Conflict on Children and the Nuances of Adult SEO
8 seconds
The Impact of Gaza Conflict on Children and the Nuances of Adult SEO
Karan Singh's Resilient Victory in ITF Mandya Open: A Day of Mixed Fortunes
46 seconds
Karan Singh's Resilient Victory in ITF Mandya Open: A Day of Mixed Fortunes
Fenerbahce Secures Signing of Italian Defender Leonardo Bonucci
1 min
Fenerbahce Secures Signing of Italian Defender Leonardo Bonucci
New Orleans Saints: An Offseason of Opportunities and Challenges
1 min
New Orleans Saints: An Offseason of Opportunities and Challenges
2024 Cheltenham Festival: Galopin Des Champs and Fastorslow Among Gold Cup Favorites
2 mins
2024 Cheltenham Festival: Galopin Des Champs and Fastorslow Among Gold Cup Favorites
Zambia's Cholera Battle: Levy Mwanawasa Hospital to Treat Complex Cases
2 mins
Zambia's Cholera Battle: Levy Mwanawasa Hospital to Treat Complex Cases
F1 Drivers Ricciardo and Gasly Pay Tribute to Retired Team Principal Franz Tost
2 mins
F1 Drivers Ricciardo and Gasly Pay Tribute to Retired Team Principal Franz Tost
Rangers FC's Young Talent Jamie Newton Heads to Nottingham Forest
3 mins
Rangers FC's Young Talent Jamie Newton Heads to Nottingham Forest
University of Arkansas Launches Heated Cycling Study, Seeks Participants
5 mins
University of Arkansas Launches Heated Cycling Study, Seeks Participants
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app