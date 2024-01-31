Selective Insurance Group Surpasses Expectations with Q4 Profit of $124.8 Million

The New Jersey-based Selective Insurance Group Inc., announced a robust financial performance for the fourth quarter, with a reported profit of $124.8 million. The company's earnings per share (EPS) amounted to $2.01. However, when adjusted for investment gains, the EPS stood at a still-impressive $1.94. In a pleasant surprise for market analysts, these results surpassed Wall Street's predictions, which had forecast an average EPS of $1.92, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue in Line with Forecasts

For the quarter under review, Selective Insurance Group achieved a revenue of $1.11 billion. This figure matched the market forecasts, indicating a steady market performance.

Annual Performance

On an annual scale, the company reported a significant total profit of $365.2 million. This profit translated to $5.84 per share, with the annual revenue reaching a substantial $4.24 billion. These robust financial metrics offer crucial insights into the company's profitability and market performance over the past year.

Key Achievements and Growth

Noteworthy is the company's achievement of a return on common equity (ROE) of 18.9 and a non-GAAP operating ROE of 18.2. This marked the 10th consecutive year of double-digit operating ROE. For the first time in its near-century history, the company exceeded $4 billion of net premiums written. The company also achieved an annual operating ROE of 14.4, surpassing the target of 12%. A significant 16% increase in net premiums written in 2023 was also observed.

The company's overall insurance operations also showed growth, with overall net premiums written increasing by 17% and a combined ratio of 93.7 for the fourth quarter. This ratio improved by 1.0 point from a year ago, indicating a positive trend in the company's operations.