Seldom Sober Bids Farewell: End of an Era in Savannah's Irish Music Scene

After nearly two decades of enchanting audiences with traditional Irish tunes, the beloved Savannah-based duo Seldom Sober announces their final performance. Michael Corbett and Colleen Steele, the heart and soul behind the band, have been pivotal figures in the local Irish music community, bringing vibrant performances to numerous venues and events. This move marks a significant moment for the city's Irish heritage, reflecting on the evolution of the music scene and the personal journeys of the artists involved.

The Journey of Seldom Sober

From Boston and New York to the heart of Savannah, Michael Corbett and Colleen Steele found a common ground in their passion for Irish music. Their collaboration began serendipitously at a local pub, quickly evolving into the creation of Seldom Sober. Over the years, they've become staples in Savannah's Irish culture, performing at iconic spots like Kevin Barry's Pub and becoming synonymous with the city's vibrant St. Patrick's Day celebrations. Their music not only entertained but also played a crucial role in keeping Irish traditions alive in the American South.

The Changing Tides of Irish Music in Savannah

The closure of Kevin Barry's, a landmark venue for Irish musicians, symbolized a turning point for Savannah's Irish music scene. Seldom Sober adapted, finding new stages at places like Debellation Brewing Company, but the magic of Kevin Barry's listening room was unmatched. This shift reflects broader changes within the city's musical landscape, where the intimacy and community of traditional Irish sessions face new challenges. Despite these changes, Seldom Sober's legacy will remain a testament to the enduring appeal of Irish music in Savannah.

Looking Ahead

As Seldom Sober prepares for their final bow, the duo reflects on the impact they've had and the memories they've created. Their departure is not just the end of an era for them but also a moment of transition for Savannah's Irish music community. While Corbett hints at future musical endeavors, Steele plans to step back from professional performances, marking the end of a significant chapter in their lives and in the city's cultural tapestry. Their farewell is a reminder of the power of music to bring people together, celebrating heritage and creating lasting bonds.