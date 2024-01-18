en English
Sekou Odinga: A Beacon of Resilience in the Black Liberation Movement

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:06 am EST
Sekou Odinga: A Beacon of Resilience in the Black Liberation Movement

Sekou Odinga, a pivotal figure in the Black Liberation Movement, passed away on January 12, 2024. Revered for his unwavering commitment to the fight against oppression and colonization, Odinga’s journey from a troubled youth in Queens, New York, to a celebrated activist is a testament to resilience and determination.

From Malcolm X to the Black Panther Party

At the tender age of sixteen, Odinga found direction under the influence of Malcolm X, joining the Organization of Afro-American Unity. The assassination of Malcolm X, however, altered the course of his life. In 1968, Odinga became a founding member of the New York Chapter of the Black Panther Party, dedicating his life to the liberation of oppressed people.

Underground and Imprisonment

As the Black liberation movement faced aggressive repression by U.S. national security forces, including the FBI and CIA, Odinga went underground in 1969 to avoid capture. His dedication to the Black Liberation Army remained unwavering until his capture in 1981. Despite serving 33 years in prison for his involvement in a deadly Brinks armored car robbery and a shootout with the police in New York City, his spirit remained unbroken.

A Lifelong Activist and Symbol of Resilience

Upon his release, Odinga continued his political work, remaining dedicated to the cause of Black liberation. Figures like Akinyela Umoja regard him as a heroic soldier for independence and self-determination. His legacy is seen as a beacon of resilience and determination in the ongoing struggle against domination by forces like the U.S./EU/NATO Axis. His spirit lives on through the aspirations and dreams for freedom of the African people.

History Society United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

