SEIU Virginia 512 Negotiates Tentative Labor Contract with Richmond for City Workers’ Pay Raises

In a landmark development, the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Virginia 512 chapter has negotiated a tentative labor contract with Richmond city, promising substantial salary hikes for nearly 1,000 city workers over the coming three years. This segment of workers forms part of the city’s administrative and technical unit, encompassing library and social services employees.

Staggered Pay Raises

The provisional contract proposes a 4% salary increment effective from July 1, 2023, followed by two consecutive raises of 3.25% in July 2025 and 2026. However, before the contract can come into effect, it requires ratification by the union members and approval from the Richmond City Council.

Workplace Reforms

Beyond salary adjustments, the agreement also strives to establish a joint labor-management committee. This body will oversee employee pay, evaluations, and staffing, thereby ensuring a better work environment. It also introduces measures to secure workplace safety and health, fair disciplinary practices, and improved break times.

Historic Moment for Public Workers

LaNoral Thomas, the president of SEIU Virginia 512, has hailed the agreement as a historic moment for public sector workers. A city spokesperson also expressed optimism about finalizing the agreement. The union members will convene to discuss the tentative agreement on January 16-17 and will vote on it on January 18-19 at the Richmond City Hall and the Social Services Building.