en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

SEIU Virginia 512 Negotiates Tentative Labor Contract with Richmond for City Workers’ Pay Raises

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:54 pm EST
SEIU Virginia 512 Negotiates Tentative Labor Contract with Richmond for City Workers’ Pay Raises

In a landmark development, the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Virginia 512 chapter has negotiated a tentative labor contract with Richmond city, promising substantial salary hikes for nearly 1,000 city workers over the coming three years. This segment of workers forms part of the city’s administrative and technical unit, encompassing library and social services employees.

Staggered Pay Raises

The provisional contract proposes a 4% salary increment effective from July 1, 2023, followed by two consecutive raises of 3.25% in July 2025 and 2026. However, before the contract can come into effect, it requires ratification by the union members and approval from the Richmond City Council.

Workplace Reforms

Beyond salary adjustments, the agreement also strives to establish a joint labor-management committee. This body will oversee employee pay, evaluations, and staffing, thereby ensuring a better work environment. It also introduces measures to secure workplace safety and health, fair disciplinary practices, and improved break times.

Historic Moment for Public Workers

LaNoral Thomas, the president of SEIU Virginia 512, has hailed the agreement as a historic moment for public sector workers. A city spokesperson also expressed optimism about finalizing the agreement. The union members will convene to discuss the tentative agreement on January 16-17 and will vote on it on January 18-19 at the Richmond City Hall and the Social Services Building.

0
Business United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Greater Toronto Area Real Estate Experiences Price Correction
In a recent turn of events, the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) real estate market has experienced a significant price correction. This market slump is characterized by substantial losses on property sales in Brampton and Mississauga, with once sky-high prices now tumbling down. A Case of Market Correction Take, for instance, the detached two-storey house at
Greater Toronto Area Real Estate Experiences Price Correction
Thailand Discovers Major Lithium Deposits, Boosting Its EV Ambitions
7 mins ago
Thailand Discovers Major Lithium Deposits, Boosting Its EV Ambitions
Downtown Disney Dining Landscape Transforms: Tortilla Jo's Closure Marks New Culinary Chapter
8 mins ago
Downtown Disney Dining Landscape Transforms: Tortilla Jo's Closure Marks New Culinary Chapter
PESCO Cracks Down on Electricity Theft in Kohat
3 mins ago
PESCO Cracks Down on Electricity Theft in Kohat
Red Sea Crisis Disrupts Target's Supply Chain: A Deep Dive
3 mins ago
Red Sea Crisis Disrupts Target's Supply Chain: A Deep Dive
Kokomo Couple Acquires The Legacy Barn, Marks New Chapter in Venue's History
5 mins ago
Kokomo Couple Acquires The Legacy Barn, Marks New Chapter in Venue's History
Latest Headlines
World News
Suablack Tor Pran49: From Local Arenas to ONE Championship
1 min
Suablack Tor Pran49: From Local Arenas to ONE Championship
NYC Mayor Reverses Budget Cuts, Invests in Youth Programs Amid Fiscal Constraints
2 mins
NYC Mayor Reverses Budget Cuts, Invests in Youth Programs Amid Fiscal Constraints
Luca Marini Triumphs at '100 Km of Champions' Event
2 mins
Luca Marini Triumphs at '100 Km of Champions' Event
Tracy Katz Muhl Sworn in as 57th State House Representative
2 mins
Tracy Katz Muhl Sworn in as 57th State House Representative
Illinois Congressman Eric Sorensen Advocates for Preservation of Workers' Rights
2 mins
Illinois Congressman Eric Sorensen Advocates for Preservation of Workers' Rights
Ukraine's Language Ombudsman Raises Alarm Over Illegal Russian Literature Imports
2 mins
Ukraine's Language Ombudsman Raises Alarm Over Illegal Russian Literature Imports
Coroner Calls for 'Drastic Changes' in Prison Mental Health Services Following Inmate Suicide
3 mins
Coroner Calls for 'Drastic Changes' in Prison Mental Health Services Following Inmate Suicide
Socceroos Eye Victory in AFC Asian Cup Opener Against India
3 mins
Socceroos Eye Victory in AFC Asian Cup Opener Against India
Three Deaths in Three Days: A Crisis Unfolds at Montgomery County Correctional Facilities
4 mins
Three Deaths in Three Days: A Crisis Unfolds at Montgomery County Correctional Facilities
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
12 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app