Clarksburg Sheriff Appeals to Public for Assistance in Murder Probe

In the quiet stretches of Clarksburg, West Virginia, a tragedy unfolded that has since rippled through the heart of the community. On a seemingly ordinary Tuesday afternoon, the life of 37-year-old Dallion Lewis was cut short, his future extinguished by gunfire on Jack Run Road. The incident, occurring between Glen Falls Road and Murphy's Run Road on February 21, has not only left a family grieving but has also sparked a fervent quest for justice led by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office. In a turn that underscores the gravity of the situation, 36-year-old Dennis High of Salem has been arrested, facing charges of felony murder. Yet, as the investigation deepens, law enforcement is turning to an unlikely ally: the public.

Community's Role in Unfolding Investigation

As detectives piece together the events leading up to Lewis's untimely death, they have issued a call to the residents of Clarksburg and its environs. The Sheriff's Office is seeking any video footage or photographs captured by surveillance systems, doorbell cameras, dashboard cameras, or trail cameras that might provide insights into the crime. Focusing on the specific timeframe of 2:16 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the day of the incident, authorities are hopeful that community members can offer a missing piece of the puzzle. This request not only highlights the importance of collective vigilance but also signifies the increasing role of technology in solving modern-day crimes.

The Suspect Behind Bars

Dennis High's arrest brings a significant development in the investigation, yet it opens a window into a troubled past. Court documents reveal a history of criminal activity, including charges related to firearms possession, carrying dangerous weapons, and possession of illegal substances. High's connection to the death of Dallion Lewis adds a somber chapter to his story, raising questions about the circumstances that led to the fatal encounter on Jack Run Road. While the arrest provides a semblance of progress, the Sheriff's Office emphasizes that the investigation is far from over, with further arrests anticipated.

A Call to Action

The request for public assistance is not merely a procedural step; it is a call to action that underscores the community's role in ensuring safety and justice. By engaging the public, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office not only acknowledges the potential of collective effort but also reinforces the bond between law enforcement and the community it serves. This incident, while isolated, serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of community vigilance. As the investigation into Dallion Lewis's death continues, the shared hope for resolution and justice remains a unifying force in Clarksburg.

For those in the Clarksburg area who may have relevant footage or information, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office Detective Unit has provided contact information for submissions. In this moment of tragedy, the community's response could be the key to unlocking the answers that lie on Jack Run Road.