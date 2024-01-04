SEEK24 Catholic Faith Conference: A Beacon of Light in St. Louis

The SEEK24 Catholic Faith conference, hosted by the Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS), is currently unfolding at the America’s Center Convention Complex in St. Louis, Missouri. Themed ‘Be the Light,’ the event draws on the inspirational message Pope Saint John Paul II conveyed during his 1999 visit to St. Louis. The exhortation to be ‘children of the light’ resonates strongly with the over 20,000 young adults attending the conference, which runs from January 1-5.

Record Attendance and Military Participation

Among the attendees are nearly 150 individuals hailing from U.S. federal military academies, with active-duty servicemen and women also present. This record attendance, a 28% increase from the previous year, not only represents the conference’s growing popularity but also underscores the military’s commitment to faith and service. A military panel discussion, led by Dr. Mark Moitoza, Vice-Chancellor for Evangelization of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA (AMS), forms a crucial part of the conference agenda.

Activities and Highlights

The conference hosts various activities like social events and panel discussions, along with liturgies, Eucharistic adoration, and confession. The highlight of the event is the evening of Eucharistic adoration and confession, open to the entire city of St. Louis. The AMS also operates an exhibit booth, encouraging prayers for more military priests.

A Mission Beyond Evangelization

SEEK24 aims to equip attendees, particularly those from the military, with spiritual tools to ‘be the light’ within their spheres of influence. The conference also offers the Making Missionary Disciples course, designed to teach ordinary Catholics, diocesan leaders, and parish workers Jesus’ method of evangelization. The conference, now in its 25th year, has seen a significant increase in seminarian participation, with more than 450 seminarians at SEEK24, up from 250 last year.

His Excellency Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio leads the AMS delegation to SEEK24, which includes seminarians and AMS Team Saint Paul missionaries. The conference’s historic attendance and enhanced program hint at the grandeur of the upcoming National Eucharistic Congress (NEC) in July 2024, which, unlike SEEK24, is open to all adults and youth, not just college-aged students.