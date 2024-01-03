en English
Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund: A Decade of Community Engagement and Trail Conservation

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:07 pm EST
The Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund (SRRTF), a cornerstone in the conservation of Sedona’s majestic Red Rock trails, has been instrumental in fostering community involvement and maintaining the beauty of these trails, which captivate over 2.2 million visitors every year. The SRRTF’s mission resonates deeply with hikers, bikers, equestrians, and their loyal canine companions, who take to the trails year-round, immersing themselves in the awe-inspiring natural beauty of Sedona.

SRRTF: A Decade of Dedication and Diverse Funding

Marking its 10th anniversary, the SRRTF’s success is a testament to its multifaceted funding approach. Support flows from a myriad of sources, encompassing individuals, businesses, family foundations, and governmental entities, including the City of Sedona and the state of Arizona. This diverse funding landscape has enabled the SRRTF to secure over $30,500 in grants from various organizations, further bolstering the Fund’s trail maintenance and stewardship efforts.

Community Involvement: From Trail Maintenance to Veterans Day Celebrations

Two recent events underscore the SRRTF’s commitment to community involvement. One, a joint volunteer workday with the Arizona Trailblazers hiking club, saw the group put their dedication to the test with trail maintenance tasks on the Doe and Bear Mountain Trails. The other event, held on Veterans Day, drew over 50 participants, including local veterans, who contributed to work on the Soldiers Pass trailhead. The day concluded with a communal picnic, complete with music and a tribute cake, marking a fitting end to an event that celebrated both community spirit and the service of Sedona’s veterans.

Looking Ahead: New Partnerships and Continued Growth

As the SRRTF chalks up a decade of service to Sedona’s Red Rock trails, the organization continues to seek new partnerships and funding sources to support its mission. The Fund’s dedication to maintaining the trail system’s natural beauty and accessibility shows no signs of wavering, mirroring the unwavering support of the hikers, bikers, and equestrians who tread these trails every day. For more information on the SRRTF’s work and how to support it, visit redrocktrailfund.org.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

