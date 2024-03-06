Sedona Heritage Museum Hosts Mata Ortiz Pottery Event: Sale and Artist Interaction

The Sedona Heritage Museum is set to host an exclusive show and sale of original hand-crafted Mata Ortiz pottery, featuring a special pre-sale event with artist Oralia Lopez on March 8 and 9. This eagerly anticipated event offers art enthusiasts a unique opportunity to purchase exquisite pottery and engage directly with one of the tradition's most celebrated artists.

Exclusive Pre-Sale Opportunity

On Friday, March 8, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Museum will hold a pre-sale event limited to the first 50 guests who RSVP by calling 928-282-7038. This intimate gathering allows attendees to meet Oralia Lopez, admire her work up close, and make purchases ahead of the general sale. The evening will be complemented by a wine and cheese reception, setting a sophisticated backdrop for the showcase of Lopez's renowned geometric designs and intricate painting skills.

Open Sale and Artistic Heritage

The main sale event unfolds on Saturday, March 9, aligning with the Museum's regular hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hosted in the Museum's historic Apple Packing Shed, no RSVP is required for this day, inviting all to explore the stunning array of Mata Ortiz pottery. The craftsmanship on display is a testament to the skillful revival of Mogollon pottery by the artists of Mata Ortiz, a tradition that has garnered international acclaim for its intricate designs and historical significance.

Supporting Artists and Cultural Preservation

Proceeds from the pottery sale will benefit the artists and the Sedona Heritage Museum, reinforcing the event's role in supporting cultural preservation and the continuation of Mata Ortiz pottery. This initiative not only highlights the artistic talent of Oralia Lopez and her peers but also strengthens the bond between the Sedona community and the rich cultural heritage of Mata Ortiz. The Sedona Historical Society, which operates the Museum, continues to play a pivotal role in celebrating and preserving this artistic tradition.

This event not only brings unique art to the forefront but also fosters a deeper appreciation for the cultural narratives embedded in Mata Ortiz pottery. As guests interact with the art and its creators, they contribute to the ongoing story of Mata Ortiz, a narrative of artistic revival, community, and cultural pride.