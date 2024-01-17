Secure Act 2.0: A New Dawn for Workers Struggling with Student Loan Debt

In a pivotal move towards easing the financial burden of student loan debt, a rule effective from 2024 now permits American workers to receive matching contributions from their employers towards their retirement plans. This rule, under the Secure Act 2.0 signed into law in 2022, applies to retirement plan years commencing after December 31, 2023. Workers can benefit from this rule even if they are unable to contribute to their 401(k), 403(b) plan, or SIMPLE IRA themselves. However, to be eligible for the employer match, the payments must be towards the employee's qualified higher education expenses.

The Resumption of Federal Student Loan Payments

This rule coincides with the recommencement of federal student loan payments in October 2023, following a suspension due to the pandemic. The provision is designed to help employers attract and retain talent by offering a match on student loan payments as part of their benefits package.

Role of Employers and Impact on Employees

Some employers, in an effort to further support their workforce, may offer additional assistance such as stipends for student loan payments. Companies like Abbott Laboratories, for instance, have developed programs like Freedom 2 Save, which allows employees to pay down their student loans while simultaneously saving for retirement. The program has already seen success, with more than 2,600 employees enrolling and the company contributing $5.5 million to participating employees’ retirement accounts.

Government Initiatives for Student Loan Relief

This policy aligns with other student loan relief initiatives from the government, including those from the Biden Administration. The IRS has also issued guidance on how employer-matched student loan payments and retirement contributions can function. This includes the creation of pension-linked emergency savings accounts, or Plesa accounts, which allow workers to contribute after-tax dollars into an emergency fund that could be invested and grow tax-free. Employers will be able to match those contributions at the same rate they match retirement contributions.

Despite the clarifications, big companies and third-party record keepers have not yet started to work on functional programs for this. However, about 38% of large companies plan to add emergency fund or employee hardship assistance in the near future. Meanwhile, most companies are moving faster on programs to contribute matching funds to help employees pay student loans. Workers are encouraged to automate savings by diverting part of their paycheck into a savings account.