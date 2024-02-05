Section 8 Housing Voucher Applications Open in Miami-Dade County Amid High Demand

After a three-year hiatus, Miami-Dade County has opened applications for Section 8 housing vouchers. The application process began at midnight on February 5th and will close on February 19th. The county's Public Housing and Community Development's (PHCD) Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) waiting list is now accepting applications from all individuals aged 18 and older who meet the program requirements and income limits established by HUD.

Income Eligibility and Lottery System

To be eligible for the program, a family of four must earn $51,600 or less. The selection process doesn't follow a first-come, first-served basis. Instead, applicants are entered into a lottery, and 5,000 lucky individuals will be added to the coveted waitlist.

High Demand Anticipated

Past instances of opening the waitlist have witnessed high demand. A staggering 96,000 applications were received in two weeks in 2021 alone. With the increase in housing costs post-COVID and the current affordability crisis, this year's demand is expected to soar even higher. Half of the county's households are spending more than 30% of their income on housing, as per research by the University of Florida.

Affordable Housing Shortage

The county faces a severe shortage of affordable rental units. According to reports, there's a shortfall of over 90,000 affordable rental units for those earning below 80% of the median income. Given the grim statistics, the reopening of Section 8 applications is a welcome development for many.

Application Requirements and Process

Applications can be submitted online. Requirements include proof of citizenship status, Social Security number, veteran status, and disability status. The county has urged potential applicants to gather all necessary information well in advance to ensure a smooth application process.