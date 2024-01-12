SEC’s Proposal to Limit Volume-Based Discounts Stirs Controversy in Financial Circles

On a chilly October morning in 2023, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) caused a stir in the financial community by proposing a rule that could potentially reshape Wall Street. The rule, aimed at limiting volume-based discounts on agency-related trades on national stock exchanges, was intended to counter practices that offered special prices and rebates based on trading volume to broker/dealers, while leaving proprietary trading untouched.

Backlash from Major Stock Exchanges

Fast forward to January 5, when the comment period for the proposal ended, leaving the SEC with a mixed bag of reactions. Major exchanges, including Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), rallied against it, defending volume discounts as industry-standard and competition-promoting practices. They also argued that the proposal would interfere with exchange competition by removing a method for them to attract large brokers.

Criticism from the Securities Industry

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association didn’t hold back its criticism either, suggesting that the proposal would increase trading costs and ultimately pass these costs to clients. This argument posits that the SEC’s attempt at leveling the playing field could inadvertently harm the very people it aims to protect.

A Different Perspective from IEX Exchange and Better Markets

However, not all responses were negative. The IEX Exchange broke rank and supported the SEC’s proposal, stating that tiered pricing excludes smaller brokers and concentrates trading within a few large firms, thus hindering competition. IEX also raised concerns about the potential for compromised execution standards, as brokers may prioritize rebates over speed and pricing.

Similarly, Better Markets, a nonprofit advocacy group, argued that such pricing can incentivize routing decisions that are not in the best interest of clients. It also stated that it prevents smaller brokers and exchanges from competing effectively with their larger counterparts.

In the end, the SEC’s proposal has sparked a broader conversation about the nature of competition and fairness in the financial markets. As with any proposed change, there are winners and losers, supporters and detractors. Only time will tell if the SEC’s bold move will lead to a more equitable trading landscape or if it will be remembered as a well-intentioned but ultimately misguided attempt at reform.