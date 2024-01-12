en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

SEC’s Proposal to Limit Volume-Based Discounts Stirs Controversy in Financial Circles

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:48 am EST
SEC’s Proposal to Limit Volume-Based Discounts Stirs Controversy in Financial Circles

On a chilly October morning in 2023, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) caused a stir in the financial community by proposing a rule that could potentially reshape Wall Street. The rule, aimed at limiting volume-based discounts on agency-related trades on national stock exchanges, was intended to counter practices that offered special prices and rebates based on trading volume to broker/dealers, while leaving proprietary trading untouched.

Backlash from Major Stock Exchanges

Fast forward to January 5, when the comment period for the proposal ended, leaving the SEC with a mixed bag of reactions. Major exchanges, including Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), rallied against it, defending volume discounts as industry-standard and competition-promoting practices. They also argued that the proposal would interfere with exchange competition by removing a method for them to attract large brokers.

Criticism from the Securities Industry

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association didn’t hold back its criticism either, suggesting that the proposal would increase trading costs and ultimately pass these costs to clients. This argument posits that the SEC’s attempt at leveling the playing field could inadvertently harm the very people it aims to protect.

A Different Perspective from IEX Exchange and Better Markets

However, not all responses were negative. The IEX Exchange broke rank and supported the SEC’s proposal, stating that tiered pricing excludes smaller brokers and concentrates trading within a few large firms, thus hindering competition. IEX also raised concerns about the potential for compromised execution standards, as brokers may prioritize rebates over speed and pricing.

Similarly, Better Markets, a nonprofit advocacy group, argued that such pricing can incentivize routing decisions that are not in the best interest of clients. It also stated that it prevents smaller brokers and exchanges from competing effectively with their larger counterparts.

In the end, the SEC’s proposal has sparked a broader conversation about the nature of competition and fairness in the financial markets. As with any proposed change, there are winners and losers, supporters and detractors. Only time will tell if the SEC’s bold move will lead to a more equitable trading landscape or if it will be remembered as a well-intentioned but ultimately misguided attempt at reform.

0
Business United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
16 seconds ago
PSX Soars as IMF Approves First Review of Pakistan's Economic Reform Program
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a notable surge in buying for the second consecutive day, following the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) completion of the first review of Pakistan’s economic reform program. The PSX’s key KSE-100 index ascended 565.79 points, or 0.88%, to reach a new high of 65,183.35. IMF’s Approval and the Economic Ripple
PSX Soars as IMF Approves First Review of Pakistan's Economic Reform Program
UEM Sunrise Bhd Navigates Property Market with Optimism and Innovation
2 mins ago
UEM Sunrise Bhd Navigates Property Market with Optimism and Innovation
Wyndham Holds Firm Amid Hostile Takeover Attempts by Choice Hotels
3 mins ago
Wyndham Holds Firm Amid Hostile Takeover Attempts by Choice Hotels
Mastercard Incorporated: A Financial Powerhouse with Promising Growth Prospects
39 seconds ago
Mastercard Incorporated: A Financial Powerhouse with Promising Growth Prospects
CPI Release Spurs a Surge in Treasury Yields Amid Unremarkable Market Movements
45 seconds ago
CPI Release Spurs a Surge in Treasury Yields Amid Unremarkable Market Movements
Matrix Capital Markets Group Concludes Sale of Bobby Taylor Oil Company
1 min ago
Matrix Capital Markets Group Concludes Sale of Bobby Taylor Oil Company
Latest Headlines
World News
Hope Inc. Organizes Adaptive Track Meet at Concordia College
9 seconds
Hope Inc. Organizes Adaptive Track Meet at Concordia College
Kate Beckinsale's Cryptic Instagram Post Sparks Mourning Speculations
24 seconds
Kate Beckinsale's Cryptic Instagram Post Sparks Mourning Speculations
Austin College Student Survives Brutal Machete Attack, Community Rallies in Support
34 seconds
Austin College Student Survives Brutal Machete Attack, Community Rallies in Support
Judy Lewis: On the Threshold of Marathon History
35 seconds
Judy Lewis: On the Threshold of Marathon History
Snooker Star Ronnie O'Sullivan Slams Alexandra Palace Conditions Amidst Tournament Triumph
44 seconds
Snooker Star Ronnie O'Sullivan Slams Alexandra Palace Conditions Amidst Tournament Triumph
Labour's Pledge: Sir Keir Starmer to Monitor NHS Child Treatment Delays
1 min
Labour's Pledge: Sir Keir Starmer to Monitor NHS Child Treatment Delays
John Souttar Aims for Euro Championships Through Strong Rangers Performance
1 min
John Souttar Aims for Euro Championships Through Strong Rangers Performance
USC Aiken's Women's Basketball Third Consecutive Loss: A Call for Defensive Reinforcements
1 min
USC Aiken's Women's Basketball Third Consecutive Loss: A Call for Defensive Reinforcements
James Morrison Cancels Future Commitments Following Partner's Death
1 min
James Morrison Cancels Future Commitments Following Partner's Death
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
17 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
20 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app