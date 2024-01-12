en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Secretive US Military Fuel Transfer Sparks Controversy, Raises Questions of Philippine Sovereignty

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:28 pm EST
Secretive US Military Fuel Transfer Sparks Controversy, Raises Questions of Philippine Sovereignty

In a recent development that has sparked controversy and raised questions about Philippine sovereignty, approximately 39 million gallons of military fuel were transferred from the US Navy’s Red Hill Underground Storage Facility in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Subic Bay, Philippines. The secretive nature of this operation and its potential implications have left many demanding transparency and accountability.

The Secretive Transfer

This transfer, believed to be intended to support operations in the South China Sea, falls in line with the US Navy’s strategy of distributing fuel stocks across the Pacific. The revelation came not from official channels but was made public by anti-war civil society organizations at a media forum. The lack of transparency has raised concerns not only about environmental safety but also about the implications for US-Philippine military agreements and operations.

Questioning the Silence

Philippine Senator Maria Imelda “Imee” Marcos has been vocal in her demand for explanations. She has cited this lack of information as a “third strike” against the Filipino people’s right to be informed. The use of Subic Bay, not officially listed as a base under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), further fuels concerns about undeclared de facto EDCA sites.

Concerns Over Philippine Sovereignty

Recent expansion of the EDCA and other incidents have been perceived as infringements on Philippine sovereignty. The silence of the Philippine government on these matters raises questions. Critics suggest that the administration may be prioritizing US interests over national sovereignty, potentially undermining the nation’s autonomy. There is a pressing need for public discussion, accountability, and transparency, as well as a reevaluation of the Philippines’ bilateral relationship with the United States.

0
Military Philippines United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
1 min ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge, Atal Setu
On January 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s longest sea bridge, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri–Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, in Mumbai. Built at a staggering cost of Rs 17,840 crore, the 21.8 km long bridge, with a 16.5 km stretch over the sea and a 5.5 km stretch on land, marks a significant achievement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge, Atal Setu
Ex-Gazprombank VP under Arrest Warrant for Joining Ukrainian Military
24 mins ago
Ex-Gazprombank VP under Arrest Warrant for Joining Ukrainian Military
Royal Navy Bomb Disposal Team to Neutralize Underwater Device in Plymouth Sound
34 mins ago
Royal Navy Bomb Disposal Team to Neutralize Underwater Device in Plymouth Sound
UK Commits £2.5bn Military Aid to Strengthen Ukraine's Defense Against Russia
3 mins ago
UK Commits £2.5bn Military Aid to Strengthen Ukraine's Defense Against Russia
Falkland Islands Shaken by Military Vehicle Accident: Public Services Disrupted
16 mins ago
Falkland Islands Shaken by Military Vehicle Accident: Public Services Disrupted
Richard Jones: From Britain's Got Talent to the King's Guard?
19 mins ago
Richard Jones: From Britain's Got Talent to the King's Guard?
Latest Headlines
World News
Unidentified Golfer's Mishap Highlights Bathroom Shortage on PGA Tour
35 seconds
Unidentified Golfer's Mishap Highlights Bathroom Shortage on PGA Tour
Dopamine Dressing Trend: Embrace Colors for a Happier 2024
2 mins
Dopamine Dressing Trend: Embrace Colors for a Happier 2024
Infected Blood Scandal Victims: A Cry for Greater Public Awareness and Justice
3 mins
Infected Blood Scandal Victims: A Cry for Greater Public Awareness and Justice
Ipswich Town's Striker Search: McKenna Rallies Team Amid Challenges
3 mins
Ipswich Town's Striker Search: McKenna Rallies Team Amid Challenges
Supreme Court Verdict Reinstates Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State
3 mins
Supreme Court Verdict Reinstates Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State
Silver Ferns' Future: Five Emerging Players to Watch Post-2023 World Cup
4 mins
Silver Ferns' Future: Five Emerging Players to Watch Post-2023 World Cup
Vikings' Offseason Focus: Kirk Cousins' Contract Talks and Twins' Moves
4 mins
Vikings' Offseason Focus: Kirk Cousins' Contract Talks and Twins' Moves
Court Dismisses Appeal, Affirms Alex Otti's LP Membership and Election Victory
5 mins
Court Dismisses Appeal, Affirms Alex Otti's LP Membership and Election Victory
Ellerslie Racecourse Set for Grand Reopening with StrathAyr Track
6 mins
Ellerslie Racecourse Set for Grand Reopening with StrathAyr Track
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app