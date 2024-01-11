Secret Tunnel Under Historic Brooklyn Synagogue Unearths Community Division

Underneath the historic Chabad-Lubavitch global headquarters in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, a secret tunnel has been unearthed, leading to an order to vacate several structures due to compromised stability. The New York City building safety inspectors discovered the 60-foot-long, 8-foot-wide tunnel after a two-day investigation into the complex's structural integrity, sparked by a brawl between police and worshippers.

Advertisment

The Tunnel and Its Impact

The tunnel, which connected four buildings owned by the Hasidic group, was excavated without the consent of the Department of Buildings. It contained nothing but dirt, tools, and debris. The discovery of the tunnel led to the citation of the synagogue's owners for illegal excavation work and they are now taking steps to address the issue, including filling the tunnel with concrete to maintain the buildings' stability.

The Clash and Aftermath

Advertisment

The incident ignited a conflict within the community over messianic beliefs related to the late Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson. Some supporters of the tunnel's construction believe Schneerson is the messiah and still alive, advocating the expansion of the synagogue, a view that is rejected by Chabad administrators. During the conflict, nine people were arrested, marking a significant event in the community.

Future Measures and Community Reaction

The building containing the synagogue remains closed to worshippers, while the other affected buildings have been vacated. Chabad officials have expressed their desire for the sanctity of the synagogue to be restored, reflecting the community's hopes for a return to normalcy. The incident has highlighted the need for improved communication and adherence to the building safety regulations, to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. This event has not only disrupted the physical structures but also brought to light the divisions within the community, underscoring the need for dialogue and understanding.