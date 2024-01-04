en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Second Fire in Less Than Two Months at Buena Vista Township Property

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:34 pm EST
Second Fire in Less Than Two Months at Buena Vista Township Property

In the quiet neighborhood of Buena Vista Township, the tranquility was shattered as a fire erupted in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. For the residents on the 700 block of Cains Mill Road, this was a chilling déjà vu, a dreadful reminder of a similar incident barely two months prior. Both fires occurred at the same property in Collings Lakes, raising questions and eyebrows in the community.

Fire Devastates Property, Again

At 5:02 a.m., the Collings Lakes and Hammonton fire departments responded to an emergency call. Arriving on the scene, firefighters encountered a detached shed, a vehicle, and an assortment of debris engulfed in flames at the back of the residence. The blaze was fierce, yet the teams managed to clear the scene in approximately 90 minutes. Despite the scale of the fire, there were no injuries reported.

State Fire Marshal Called In

Given the recurring nature of these incidents, the state fire marshal has been called in to investigate the situation. The cause of the fire remains undetermined at this point, and the community waits anxiously for answers. This investigation follows a previous one on November 30 at the same location, where two RVs and a shed were also damaged by fire.

A Community on Edge

The unsettling pattern has put the residents of Collings Lakes on edge. The previous incident was resolved within 40 minutes, with no injuries reported then either. However, the repetition of such events at the same location within a short period is a cause for concern. The community, while relieved that there have been no casualties, is looking forward to the findings of the fire marshal’s investigation.

0
Disaster Fire United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Disaster

See more
10 mins ago
Major Fire at BSF Headquarters in Srinagar: Extensive Damage, No Casualties
In a surprising turn of events, a substantial fire erupted at the Indian Border Security (BSF) headquarters situated in the city of Srinagar, within the region of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The incident was reported by Kashmir Media Service and took place in the bustling Sanat Nagar neighborhood. Extensive Damage, No Casualties The
Major Fire at BSF Headquarters in Srinagar: Extensive Damage, No Casualties
Herminie Family Finds Hope in Community Support Following New Year's Day Fire
21 mins ago
Herminie Family Finds Hope in Community Support Following New Year's Day Fire
Unprecedented Flooding in East Yorkshire Village Leaves Residents in Despair
27 mins ago
Unprecedented Flooding in East Yorkshire Village Leaves Residents in Despair
Devastating Fire Leaves Texas Family of Thirteen Homeless: Here's How You Can Help
13 mins ago
Devastating Fire Leaves Texas Family of Thirteen Homeless: Here's How You Can Help
FEMA Faces Lawsuit Over Delayed Compensation For New Mexico's Largest Wildfire
18 mins ago
FEMA Faces Lawsuit Over Delayed Compensation For New Mexico's Largest Wildfire
Historic Chapel By The Sea Presbyterian Church Demolished Following Hurricane Ian
20 mins ago
Historic Chapel By The Sea Presbyterian Church Demolished Following Hurricane Ian
Latest Headlines
World News
Southern High School Wrestling Team Dominates with 65-12 Victory Against Toms River South
17 seconds
Southern High School Wrestling Team Dominates with 65-12 Victory Against Toms River South
Dexter Lawrence: Giants' Lone Star Shines in Pro Bowl 2023
25 seconds
Dexter Lawrence: Giants' Lone Star Shines in Pro Bowl 2023
SIRO Set to Debut in Dubai with a Revolutionary Approach to Well-being
39 seconds
SIRO Set to Debut in Dubai with a Revolutionary Approach to Well-being
Dennis Smith Jr.'s Recurring Back Issues Complicate Brooklyn Nets' Game Against Rockets
41 seconds
Dennis Smith Jr.'s Recurring Back Issues Complicate Brooklyn Nets' Game Against Rockets
Hammonton High School Triumphs in Cape-Atlantic League National Division Game
1 min
Hammonton High School Triumphs in Cape-Atlantic League National Division Game
Lions Rugby Team Gears up for Sharks Clash: Focus on Game Management
1 min
Lions Rugby Team Gears up for Sharks Clash: Focus on Game Management
South Dakota's 99th Legislature: Navigating Towards a Novel Future
2 mins
South Dakota's 99th Legislature: Navigating Towards a Novel Future
Tyler McKinley Excels in High School Campaign, Commits to Bearcats
2 mins
Tyler McKinley Excels in High School Campaign, Commits to Bearcats
Pragya Singh Thakur Balances Judicial Process and Party Directives Amid Controversies
2 mins
Pragya Singh Thakur Balances Judicial Process and Party Directives Amid Controversies
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app