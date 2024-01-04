Second Fire in Less Than Two Months at Buena Vista Township Property

In the quiet neighborhood of Buena Vista Township, the tranquility was shattered as a fire erupted in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. For the residents on the 700 block of Cains Mill Road, this was a chilling déjà vu, a dreadful reminder of a similar incident barely two months prior. Both fires occurred at the same property in Collings Lakes, raising questions and eyebrows in the community.

Fire Devastates Property, Again

At 5:02 a.m., the Collings Lakes and Hammonton fire departments responded to an emergency call. Arriving on the scene, firefighters encountered a detached shed, a vehicle, and an assortment of debris engulfed in flames at the back of the residence. The blaze was fierce, yet the teams managed to clear the scene in approximately 90 minutes. Despite the scale of the fire, there were no injuries reported.

State Fire Marshal Called In

Given the recurring nature of these incidents, the state fire marshal has been called in to investigate the situation. The cause of the fire remains undetermined at this point, and the community waits anxiously for answers. This investigation follows a previous one on November 30 at the same location, where two RVs and a shed were also damaged by fire.

A Community on Edge

The unsettling pattern has put the residents of Collings Lakes on edge. The previous incident was resolved within 40 minutes, with no injuries reported then either. However, the repetition of such events at the same location within a short period is a cause for concern. The community, while relieved that there have been no casualties, is looking forward to the findings of the fire marshal’s investigation.