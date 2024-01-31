Second Annual Media Reception: A Beacon for Journalism Amid Challenges

The ASU California Center Broadway came alive on January 25, as over 100 journalists, elected officials, and community leaders congregated for the second annual media reception. The off-the-record event, co-hosted by The Los Angeles Times, the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, and the Center for Los Angeles and New Urban Leadership, aimed to stimulate conversations on pressing local issues and strengthen ties within the Los Angeles community.

Reaffirming the Role of Journalism

Highlighting the event was Cronkite School Dean Battinto Batts, who addressed the recent challenges that have rocked the journalism industry, including financial difficulties and layoffs. Despite these setbacks, Batts emphasized journalism's indispensable role in society, stating that the school is committed to fostering innovation and serving as a community connector in Los Angeles journalism.

Support from Civic Leaders

Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian echoed Batts' sentiments, expressing his support for a free press. He underscored the importance of collaboration between civic leaders, organizations, and the media in addressing and informing on community matters.

Notable Attendees and Collective Commitment

The event was graced by several prominent figures, including Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto, Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson, and representatives from renowned news organizations such as CNN, Bloomberg News, and the LA Sentinel/Watts Times. These attendees collectively highlighted the enduring value of journalism, reaffirming the need for continued dialogue and partnership between the press and public figures in the face of the evolving media landscape.

Despite the challenges faced by journalism in the digital age, its critical role in society remains unshaken. The collapse of local news provision and its impact on less affluent and populated areas has intensified the call for journalism's reinvention, while preserving its core purpose of informing and interpreting society. As the event at the ASU California Center Broadway demonstrated, a united front of journalists, civic leaders, and community members is crucial in navigating these challenges, ensuring that journalism continues to resonate deeply within society.