SEC Investigates Rumble Over Alleged User Metric Inflation

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has confirmed that it is conducting an investigation into the video platform Rumble. Despite the specifics of the inquiry remaining undisclosed, it follows a controversial report by Culper Research, which implied that Rumble may be significantly inflating its monthly active user (MAU) statistics.

Discrepancy in User Metrics

Rumble has publicly claimed to have 80 million MAUs. However, Culper’s analysis, drawing on data from SimilarWeb, SEMrush, and mobile app download figures, suggests the actual figure is substantially lower. Culper Research, which stands to profit if Rumble’s stock price falls due to its ‘short’ position, alleges that Rumble’s reported MAU numbers are overstated by 66% to 108%.

Rumble’s Rebuttal

Chris Pavlovski, CEO of Rumble, has branded the report as false. He argues that it is merely an attempt to manipulate investor behavior for the benefit of the short seller. Pavlovski underlines that Rumble, positioning itself as a champion of free speech and an alternative to YouTube, foresaw such attacks and has prepared accordingly. The platform uses Google Analytics to track MAUs, providing a more reliable metric.

The SEC’s Stance

Despite the SEC’s standard policy of not commenting on active investigations, a letter from SEC assistant general counsel to Wired confirmed the ongoing investigation into Rumble. The SEC clarified that an investigation does not automatically indicate any wrongdoing. A spokesman for Rumble criticized short sellers for circulating rumors for personal gain, echoing the company’s staunch denial of such accusations.

At the time of reporting, Rumble has not responded to a request for comment. The unfolding investigation adds another layer of complexity to the debate surrounding the authenticity and transparency of user metrics in the digital age.