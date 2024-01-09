en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

SEC Investigates Rumble Over Alleged User Metric Inflation

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:38 pm EST
SEC Investigates Rumble Over Alleged User Metric Inflation

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has confirmed that it is conducting an investigation into the video platform Rumble. Despite the specifics of the inquiry remaining undisclosed, it follows a controversial report by Culper Research, which implied that Rumble may be significantly inflating its monthly active user (MAU) statistics.

Discrepancy in User Metrics

Rumble has publicly claimed to have 80 million MAUs. However, Culper’s analysis, drawing on data from SimilarWeb, SEMrush, and mobile app download figures, suggests the actual figure is substantially lower. Culper Research, which stands to profit if Rumble’s stock price falls due to its ‘short’ position, alleges that Rumble’s reported MAU numbers are overstated by 66% to 108%.

Rumble’s Rebuttal

Chris Pavlovski, CEO of Rumble, has branded the report as false. He argues that it is merely an attempt to manipulate investor behavior for the benefit of the short seller. Pavlovski underlines that Rumble, positioning itself as a champion of free speech and an alternative to YouTube, foresaw such attacks and has prepared accordingly. The platform uses Google Analytics to track MAUs, providing a more reliable metric.

The SEC’s Stance

Despite the SEC’s standard policy of not commenting on active investigations, a letter from SEC assistant general counsel to Wired confirmed the ongoing investigation into Rumble. The SEC clarified that an investigation does not automatically indicate any wrongdoing. A spokesman for Rumble criticized short sellers for circulating rumors for personal gain, echoing the company’s staunch denial of such accusations.

At the time of reporting, Rumble has not responded to a request for comment. The unfolding investigation adds another layer of complexity to the debate surrounding the authenticity and transparency of user metrics in the digital age.

0
Business United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
18 seconds ago
Semiconductors - Radio Frequency Industry: Navigating Challenges Amid 5G Expansion
The Semiconductors – Radio Frequency industry, housing stalwarts like Qorvo (QRVO) and RF Industries (RFIL), is currently navigating a complex landscape of challenges and opportunities. The industry grapples with headwinds stemming from escalating commodity prices, inflation, high interest rates, and broader macroeconomic uncertainties. Notably, the intricacies of supply-chain constraints and impacts from the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Semiconductors - Radio Frequency Industry: Navigating Challenges Amid 5G Expansion
Aeva Technologies Strikes $1 Billion Deal with Daimler Truck for Autonomous Trucking
3 mins ago
Aeva Technologies Strikes $1 Billion Deal with Daimler Truck for Autonomous Trucking
SlateRx Appoints Joey Dizenhouse as President and CEO
3 mins ago
SlateRx Appoints Joey Dizenhouse as President and CEO
CornerStone Education Loan Services Ceases Operations: Impact and Next Steps
25 seconds ago
CornerStone Education Loan Services Ceases Operations: Impact and Next Steps
AgencyBloc Unveils Plus Suite: A Game-Changer for Insurance Industry
1 min ago
AgencyBloc Unveils Plus Suite: A Game-Changer for Insurance Industry
Neogen Corporation: Q2 2024 Financial Results, Operational Progress & Updated Outlook
2 mins ago
Neogen Corporation: Q2 2024 Financial Results, Operational Progress & Updated Outlook
Latest Headlines
World News
Spanish Football Federation Fines Girona Player for False Accusations against Referee
11 seconds
Spanish Football Federation Fines Girona Player for False Accusations against Referee
Unearthing the Mysteries of MNKPL: A Study in Rare Leukaemia Subtype
20 seconds
Unearthing the Mysteries of MNKPL: A Study in Rare Leukaemia Subtype
Lio Rush: A Titan Prepares for His Wrestling Comeback
28 seconds
Lio Rush: A Titan Prepares for His Wrestling Comeback
Psychologist Recommends Exclusive Use of Work Emails for Professional Communication
1 min
Psychologist Recommends Exclusive Use of Work Emails for Professional Communication
Mayor Dan Norris Eyes Parliamentary Seat Under Labour's Banner
1 min
Mayor Dan Norris Eyes Parliamentary Seat Under Labour's Banner
Monza Circuit Races to Modernize Amid Fierce Global Competition
2 mins
Monza Circuit Races to Modernize Amid Fierce Global Competition
British Woman's Emotional Video Exposes Struggles Amid Cost of Living Crisis
3 mins
British Woman's Emotional Video Exposes Struggles Amid Cost of Living Crisis
Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods Recalls Hot Sauce Varieties Due to Undeclared Wheat
3 mins
Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods Recalls Hot Sauce Varieties Due to Undeclared Wheat
Illinois Basketball Player Seeks Legal Intervention for Reinstatement After Rape Allegations
4 mins
Illinois Basketball Player Seeks Legal Intervention for Reinstatement After Rape Allegations
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
54 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app