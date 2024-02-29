Sebastian Bach Rocks Albany with 'What Do I Got To Lose' Tour This Spring

Glam metal icon Sebastian Bach is set to electrify Empire Live in Albany, bringing his dynamic 'What Do I Got To Lose' tour to the stage on May 22. Known for his explosive performances and a successful solo career post-Skid Row, Bach's upcoming show promises a night of high-energy rock and roll nostalgia.

From Broadway to Albany: Bach's Versatile Journey

Since his departure from Skid Row, Sebastian Bach has not only released three solo studio albums but also showcased his versatility by performing in Broadway productions and making memorable appearances on television series such as 'Gilmore Girls' and 'Trailer Park Boys.' His artistic journey underscores a career that spans across various facets of entertainment, highlighting his ability to resonate with a broad audience beyond the glam metal scene.

'What Do I Got To Lose' Tour Hits the Road

The 'What Do I Got To Lose' tour marks another milestone in Bach's solo career, starting in April in Latin America before launching in the U.S. on May 10 in Jefferson, Louisiana. The tour itinerary includes stops in cities like Baltimore, Indianapolis, Denver, Houston, and Dallas, concluding on June 29 in San Diego, California. Fans eager to catch Bach live can secure their tickets on March 1 at 10 a.m., with details available on sebastianbach.com.

Empire Live: Albany's Premier Concert Venue

Located at 93 North Pearl Street, Empire Live stands as Albany's go-to destination for live music and entertainment. The venue's selection of Sebastian Bach to grace its stage underscores its commitment to offering diverse musical experiences to its patrons. With the show set to start at 8 p.m., attendees are in for an unforgettable night of rock music that bridges generations.

As Sebastian Bach prepares to bring his illustrious career's highlights to Albany, the 'What Do I Got To Lose' tour not only serves as a testament to his enduring appeal but also offers fans a chance to witness the powerhouse performer live in action. This upcoming concert at Empire Live promises to be a pivotal moment in Albany's spring entertainment calendar, bringing together fans of classic rock and glam metal for an evening of unforgettable performances.