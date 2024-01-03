SeaWorld & Busch Gardens Offer Free Preschool Admission in 2024

Preschool children aged 5 and under in Florida have a reason to rejoice. SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, two of the state’s most frequented attractions, have rolled out an enticing offer: free admission until the end of 2024. This special offer, christened the Preschool Card, is a golden ticket for the little ones to explore the wonders of these theme parks without burdening their parents’ wallets.

Preschool Card: Gateway to Fun and Learning

The Preschool Card is exclusively available to Florida residents and unlocks access to not just SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, but also Aquatica Orlando, and Adventure Island water park. This means that preschool children can dive into the marine life adventures at SeaWorld, make a splash at Aquatica, get up close with wildlife at Busch Gardens, and soak up the fun at Adventure Island—all for free. It’s a smorgasbord of fun, learning, and adventure, all rolled into one card.

How to Avail of the Preschool Card

To tap into this offer, parents or guardians are required to register their children online. But that’s not all. The pass must also be activated in person at the respective parks. For SeaWorld Orlando, the deadline for online registration is February 4, 2024, while the pass must be activated in person thereafter. As for the Busch Gardens Preschool Card, registration is available on their website and must be activated by February 24, 2024.

What the Preschool Card Does Not Cover

While the Preschool Card is indeed a boon for parents and their tiny tots, it is important to note that these passes do not cover the cost of parking or admission to separate ticketed events. Therefore, parents are advised to plan their visits accordingly, ensuring they’re well-prepared for any additional costs.