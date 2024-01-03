en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

SeaWorld & Busch Gardens Offer Free Preschool Admission in 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:10 pm EST
SeaWorld & Busch Gardens Offer Free Preschool Admission in 2024

Preschool children aged 5 and under in Florida have a reason to rejoice. SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, two of the state’s most frequented attractions, have rolled out an enticing offer: free admission until the end of 2024. This special offer, christened the Preschool Card, is a golden ticket for the little ones to explore the wonders of these theme parks without burdening their parents’ wallets.

Preschool Card: Gateway to Fun and Learning

The Preschool Card is exclusively available to Florida residents and unlocks access to not just SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, but also Aquatica Orlando, and Adventure Island water park. This means that preschool children can dive into the marine life adventures at SeaWorld, make a splash at Aquatica, get up close with wildlife at Busch Gardens, and soak up the fun at Adventure Island—all for free. It’s a smorgasbord of fun, learning, and adventure, all rolled into one card.

How to Avail of the Preschool Card

To tap into this offer, parents or guardians are required to register their children online. But that’s not all. The pass must also be activated in person at the respective parks. For SeaWorld Orlando, the deadline for online registration is February 4, 2024, while the pass must be activated in person thereafter. As for the Busch Gardens Preschool Card, registration is available on their website and must be activated by February 24, 2024.

What the Preschool Card Does Not Cover

While the Preschool Card is indeed a boon for parents and their tiny tots, it is important to note that these passes do not cover the cost of parking or admission to separate ticketed events. Therefore, parents are advised to plan their visits accordingly, ensuring they’re well-prepared for any additional costs.

0
Travel & Tourism United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Vietnamese Government Approves Plan to Transform Da Lat into a Premier Tourism Hub

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Loveland, the Sweetheart City, Gears Up for 78th Annual Valentine Season

By BNN Correspondents

Canada Rail Vacations Opens Reservations for Nostalgic Toronto to Vancouver Train Journey

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Vivogo Samoa: A Testament to Dedication and Loyalty in Civil Aviation

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Hanoi Tourism Department Unveils New Routes to Boost Heritage and Hand ...
@Travel & Tourism · 21 mins
Hanoi Tourism Department Unveils New Routes to Boost Heritage and Hand ...
heart comment 0
Unveiling Singapore’s ‘Utopia’: A Tale of Two Perspectives

By Hadeel Hashem

Unveiling Singapore's 'Utopia': A Tale of Two Perspectives
Surge in Visitors Marks Record Year for Terracotta Warriors Museum

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Surge in Visitors Marks Record Year for Terracotta Warriors Museum
2024 Hunting Season: Fee Hikes and Disease Threats

By Justice Nwafor

2024 Hunting Season: Fee Hikes and Disease Threats
Torrance Triumphs with ‘The Lyrical Call of Nature’ at the 135th Rose Parade

By Salman Akhtar

Torrance Triumphs with 'The Lyrical Call of Nature' at the 135th Rose Parade
Latest Headlines
World News
Colorado Buffaloes' Lampkin Eager for Wildcats Rematch Amidst Impressive Season Start
14 seconds
Colorado Buffaloes' Lampkin Eager for Wildcats Rematch Amidst Impressive Season Start
Senator John Fetterman: A Personal Journey Through the Shadows of Depression
20 seconds
Senator John Fetterman: A Personal Journey Through the Shadows of Depression
Santa Ynez Valley High School Wrestling Team Excels at Dinuba Invitational
21 seconds
Santa Ynez Valley High School Wrestling Team Excels at Dinuba Invitational
Mizzou Triumphs in New Year's Six Bowl: A Landmark Victory Against Ohio State
21 seconds
Mizzou Triumphs in New Year's Six Bowl: A Landmark Victory Against Ohio State
Sussex County Council Ushers in the New Year with Re-elections and Key Decisions
21 seconds
Sussex County Council Ushers in the New Year with Re-elections and Key Decisions
A.J. Brown Boosts Team Spirit Amid Eagles' Performance Slump
30 seconds
A.J. Brown Boosts Team Spirit Amid Eagles' Performance Slump
Josh Liendo: The Well-Rounded Canadian Swimmer Making Waves Internationally
32 seconds
Josh Liendo: The Well-Rounded Canadian Swimmer Making Waves Internationally
Dispute Over Compensation Leads to Resignation of Columbus' Public Information Officer
33 seconds
Dispute Over Compensation Leads to Resignation of Columbus' Public Information Officer
Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter Records Busy Holiday Period with 18 Missions
34 seconds
Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter Records Busy Holiday Period with 18 Missions
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
2 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
3 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app