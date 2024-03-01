Seattle's THING Festival Moves to Remlinger Farms, Timber Music Fest Celebrates 10 Years

It's been an eventful week for Seattle's music scene, with major concert announcements and festival news shaking up the summer calendar. Among the most notable developments, Seattle Theatre Group (STG) confirmed a significant venue change for its indie-centric THING festival, now set to unfold at Remlinger Farms. Concurrently, the Timber! Outdoor Music Festival gears up for its 10th anniversary, promising a compelling mix of talent and outdoor fun.

New Beginnings for THING Festival

Last November, hints of change stirred when STG announced the relocation of its beloved THING festival from Port Townsend to a new, yet-to-be-revealed location. Fast forward to this week, and the curtain has been lifted: THING will grace the grounds of Remlinger Farms, a move that promises to alleviate the lodging challenges faced by attendees in previous years. Scheduled for August 9-11, the festival's new home is not only closer to Seattle but also offers the potential for day trips, making the indie music and arts event more accessible to a broader audience.

Timber! Music Festival Hits a Decade

Meanwhile, just a stone's throw from THING's new location, the Timber! Outdoor Music Festival is gearing up for its 10th edition. Set in the scenic Tolt-MacDonald Park and Campground from July 25-27, Timber! continues to blend music with outdoor adventure. This year's lineup features a diverse array of artists, including Ty Segall, Deer Tick, and Y La Bamba, alongside a slew of Pacific Northwest talents. With activities ranging from stargazing to bat watching, Timber! promises a unique festival experience that caters to both music lovers and outdoor enthusiasts.

Implications and What's Next

The relocation of THING festival and the milestone anniversary of Timber! Music Festival underscore a vibrant period for Seattle's music and cultural landscape. These developments not only reflect the evolving dynamics of festival organization and audience engagement but also highlight the region's commitment to supporting diverse artistic expressions. As ticket sales for both events commence, anticipation builds for what promises to be an unforgettable summer of music and community in the Greater Seattle area.