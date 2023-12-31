en English
Travel & Tourism

Seattle’s New Year’s Eve: A Spectacle of Lights to Usher in 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:02 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:19 am EST
As the clock ticks down to the arrival of 2024, Seattle prepares to greet the New Year with a dazzling display of fireworks that will light up the city’s skyline.

The stage is set for the 32nd annual New Year’s at the Needle event, where approximately 31,500 drones will illuminate the sky around the Space Needle just before midnight, offering a breathtaking spectacle for the city’s residents and visitors alike.

Array of Festivities

The night’s festivities will commence at 8 PM at the Seattle Center Armory, promising an evening filled with music, food, dancing fountains, and light shows. The energy and excitement in the atmosphere will be palpable as spectators gather to witness the stunning fireworks display.

Those unable to witness the spectacle in person needn’t miss out, as a one-hour live broadcast will be aired on KING 5 at 11:35 PM.

Vantage Points to Witness the Spectacle

There are numerous prime locations across Seattle that offer excellent views of the fireworks. The Thomas Street Mini Park, Lakeview Boulevard Viewpoint in the vibrant Fremont area, and the waterfront views from Elliott Bay are all prime spots for spectators.

The reflective scenes over Lake Union, the picturesque Magnolia neighborhood with sites like West Point Lighthouse, and the elevated Queen Anne location offering expansive views over Capitol Hill, Lake Union, and downtown Seattle, all provide unique vantage points to experience the colorful fireworks.

Welcoming 2024 with a Bang

For those seeking an even more indulgent experience, the Columbia Tower Club in Seattle will host a New Year’s Eve party that includes unlimited Gold Level Alcohol, elevated food stations, entertainment, and front-row seats to the fireworks show.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in glitz and glamour for the occasion, making it a truly memorable way to welcome 2024. Amidst the celebrations, Seattleites are reminded to enjoy the holiday responsibly, with free public transit available on New Year’s Eve and extended operating hours for various transportation options.

Travel & Tourism United States
