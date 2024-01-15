Seattle's New Gig Economy Law: Implications for Drivers and Consumers

Seattle has become the latest city to challenge the norms of the gig economy with its newly implemented App-Based Worker Minimum Payment Ordinance. In a move designed to secure better compensation for app-based delivery drivers, the law requires platforms such as DoorDash, Instacart, and Uber Eats to pay drivers based on time worked and miles traveled. The ordinance sets a minimum pay rate of $0.44 per minute, $0.74 per mile, or $5 per offer, whichever amounts to the greater.

Implications for Drivers and Consumers

The legislation, which also includes the App-Based Worker Paid Sick and Safe Time Ordinance, not only ensures better pay rates but also grants workers crucial rights. This includes upfront disclosures of offer information, payment records, and rights related to network platform access, offer availability, and cancellations. Nonetheless, the laws have drawn criticism from the companies, which argue they will lead to higher operational costs.

Companies Respond to New Law

Instacart, in response to the new law, has guaranteed a minimum hourly rate of over $26 for its shoppers in Seattle. However, it has also eliminated certain benefits such as heavy pay and instant cash-out. Uber Eats predicts a negative impact on small businesses and work opportunities for drivers due to increased customer fees resulting from the legislation. DoorDash, on the other hand, foresees longer wait times and fewer offers for drivers due to the new policy. The company has also introduced a new regulatory response fee for customers at checkout.

Seattle's Stand for Gig Workers

The enactment of these laws in Seattle comes at a time when the U.S. Department of Labor is preparing rule changes that could grant more benefits to gig workers, making it challenging for companies to classify such workers as independent contractors. While the impact of Seattle's ordinances on the gig economy remains to be seen, the city's move is a significant step in redefining the rights and compensation of app-based workers in the face of an ever-evolving digital landscape.