Seattle Witnesses Its First Office-to-Home Conversion Amidst Pandemic

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:09 pm EST
Seattle Witnesses Its First Office-to-Home Conversion Amidst Pandemic

In a landmark move amidst the global pandemic, Stream Real Estate and Marymoor Storage Partners have embarked on Seattle’s first office-to-residential conversion project. A five-story office building at 201 Queen Anne Avenue North, previously known as Queen Anne Plaza, has been bought for a sum of $7 million, a figure that represents 52 percent of its assessed value. The property was sold by East-West Investment, marking a new era for the building that was originally bought by East-West in 2005 for $7.9 million.

Ownership and Building Specifications

The ownership of the building is split between Stream’s affiliate and Marymoor, with the former holding a 55 percent stake and the latter, 45 percent. The structure spans over an area of 52,300 square feet and the conversion plan seeks to transform the 1985-built Class B office space into a residential complex featuring 68 apartments.

Amenities and Design

The revamped property will house several amenities such as parking for 66 cars, indoor and outdoor spaces on the fifth floor, and a unique feature—an urban farm. The design, crafted by the renowned firm Board & Vellum, is projected to cost $12 million. When factoring in the purchase price, the total cost per unit amounts to $279,412.

Significance of the Project

This initiative serves as a testament to the shifting dynamics of the real estate market. Colliers has noted this as the first local office-to-residential conversion and a prime example of such a transformation owing to the building’s smaller floor plates and total vacancy. While office-to-residential conversions have been relatively rare in the area, Unico Properties has undertaken a few such projects, including the transformation of the Washington Building in Tacoma and the Cobb Building in Downtown Seattle into apartments.

United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

