Seattle Witnesses Its First Office-to-Home Conversion Amidst Pandemic
In a landmark move amidst the global pandemic, Stream Real Estate and Marymoor Storage Partners have embarked on Seattle’s first office-to-residential conversion project. A five-story office building at 201 Queen Anne Avenue North, previously known as Queen Anne Plaza, has been bought for a sum of $7 million, a figure that represents 52 percent of its assessed value. The property was sold by East-West Investment, marking a new era for the building that was originally bought by East-West in 2005 for $7.9 million.
Ownership and Building Specifications
The ownership of the building is split between Stream’s affiliate and Marymoor, with the former holding a 55 percent stake and the latter, 45 percent. The structure spans over an area of 52,300 square feet and the conversion plan seeks to transform the 1985-built Class B office space into a residential complex featuring 68 apartments.
Amenities and Design
The revamped property will house several amenities such as parking for 66 cars, indoor and outdoor spaces on the fifth floor, and a unique feature—an urban farm. The design, crafted by the renowned firm Board & Vellum, is projected to cost $12 million. When factoring in the purchase price, the total cost per unit amounts to $279,412.
Significance of the Project
This initiative serves as a testament to the shifting dynamics of the real estate market. Colliers has noted this as the first local office-to-residential conversion and a prime example of such a transformation owing to the building’s smaller floor plates and total vacancy. While office-to-residential conversions have been relatively rare in the area, Unico Properties has undertaken a few such projects, including the transformation of the Washington Building in Tacoma and the Cobb Building in Downtown Seattle into apartments.
