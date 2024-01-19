Seattle to Host 2024 National APIA Historic Preservation Forum

The Asian and Pacific Islander Americans in Historic Preservation (APIAHiP) has confirmed that its 2024 National APIA Historic Preservation Forum will be anchored in Seattle in September. The selection of Seattle is far from random, as the city is home to pivotal establishments such as the Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience and the Filipino American National Historical Society.

Advertisment

Chinatown-International District: A Melting Pot of Culture

Program activities for the event are slated to occur in Seattle's Chinatown-International District, an eclectic neighborhood where diverse ethnic groups including Chinese, Japanese, Filipinos, Blacks, and Vietnamese have historically co-existed. The district was identified as one of the National Trust for Historic Preservation's 11 Most Endangered Places in the country last summer, underlining the urgency of preservation efforts.

Seattle: A Desired Destination

Advertisment

Huy Pham, the executive director of APIAHiP, conveyed his thrill for the chosen location, emphasizing that Seattle has long been a coveted host city for the Forum. The decision to label the Chinatown-International District as endangered has inspired the organization to harness this opportunity to consolidate and cultivate a coalition among APIA communities nationwide.

Uniting for a Cause

The Forum's mission is to confront common obstacles, disseminate innovations, and fortify attendees from local and national locations. The content dovetails with the preservation efforts in the Chinatown-International District and Pioneer Square, including a pending bill (HB1510) for financial resources and the role of the Historic South Downtown Community Preservation & Development Authority (HSD). An impending meeting with lawmakers in Olympia is also on the agenda, highlighting the collective drive to protect and celebrate the rich tapestry of culture and history nestled within the city's diverse districts.