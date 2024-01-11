Seattle Tech and Business Sectors Bolster Ranks with Key Executive Hires

In a series of notable executive moves, the Seattle-area technology and business sectors have welcomed a fresh wave of talent. The recent hires and appointments, encompassing a wide range of industries from e-commerce to satellite technology, signal a dynamic shift in Seattle's tech and business landscape.

Former Microsoft Executive Joins Pacvue

Zhenbin Xu, a former Microsoft executive with a rich background in AI and research, has been appointed as the chief product officer at e-commerce startup Pacvue. Xu's multifaceted experience also includes stints at Sunshine Insurance Group and Seedland Group in China. Pacvue, which became a part of Assembly following its acquisition in 2021, has also roped in Microsoft veteran Sunava Dutta as the senior vice president of product last month.

LeoStella Appoints a New Director

In the realm of satellite technology, LeoStella has secured the expertise of Daniel Adams, formerly of Sierra Space and Lockheed Martin. Adams is set to take on his new role as the director of technical programs. LeoStella, a joint venture between Thales Alenia Space and BlackSky, is betting on Adams' extensive experience in the sector.

Adaptiva and WestRiver Group Welcome New Faces

Endpoint management startup Adaptiva has welcomed back Anne Baker as chief marketing officer. Baker's illustrious career spans executive positions at Teradata, Icertis, and Microsoft. Notably, she served as VP of product management and marketing at Adaptiva from 2016-2019. Simultaneously, Seattle venture capital firm WestRiver Group has added Liat Ben-Zur to its advisory board. Ben-Zur brings with her product experience from Microsoft, Philips, Qualcomm, and advisory roles at companies like Talkspace and Splashtop.

More Significant Executive Moves in Seattle

Josh Davis has ascended to the role of chief economic development officer and senior vice president at Greater Seattle Partners, a public-private sector initiative focused on regional economic development. In another significant move, Diem Ly, formerly with Comcast, has joined the City of Seattle's Office of Economic Development as division director and internal deputy director. Ly's experience includes a tenure as executive director at the International Examiner and community impact roles at Comcast in Seattle.

These recent executive appointments and hires underscore the continual evolution and expansion of Seattle's thriving tech and business ecosystem.