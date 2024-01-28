Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Marks 75 Years of Aviation Excellence

The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) is ushering in its 75th year of existence with grandeur, marking the occasion with a series of events and celebrations throughout 2024. Since its inception on July 9, 1949, SEA has grown to become an integral part of the region's aviation history and economy, contributing to over 151,000 jobs within the region.

A Testament to Timeless Design

The airport's distinctive design, an echo of its 1940s blueprint, adds to its charm. Notably, the original control tower, a significant piece of SEA's historical architecture, serves as a ground tower today, managing ground movements.

Navigating Through Pandemic Challenges

Despite the setbacks caused by the global pandemic, SEA is witnessing a steady recovery in passenger traffic. In 2023, the airport served nearly 50.9 million passengers and is projected to surpass the pre-pandemic record of 51.8 million passengers in 2024.

Progressive Transportation

In addition to air travel, usage of the Sound Transit's Link light rail for airport transit has seen a remarkable uptick. There were 1.9 million passengers who utilized this eco-friendly mode of transportation to reach SEA in 2023.

Highlighting Key Milestones

The 75th-anniversary kickoff event was graced by the presence of Alaska Airlines' first Boeing 737 8 MAX, a milestone in itself. Since its opening, the airport has seen numerous milestones in passenger traffic. From serving just half a million passengers in its inaugural year, SEA is now on the cusp of breaking its record by potentially surpassing 51.8 million passengers in the near future.