Seattle Police Use of Force Declines, Yet Racial Disparities Persist, OIG Report Reveals

The Seattle Police Department's recent use of force report, mandated by a court order and conducted by the Office of Inspector General (OIG), reveals a complex narrative of progress and enduring challenges. While the overall use of force incidents has seen a slight increase over the past three years, there's a notable reduction in serious or deadly force applications, alongside better reporting practices. However, the assessment underscores a troubling continuation of racial disparities, with Black individuals and Native Americans disproportionately subjected to police force.

Understanding the Data and Its Implications

Inspector General Lisa Judge emphasized the importance of the report as a reflection of current conditions, serving as a foundation for more nuanced future analyses. The assessment draws from data spanning 2021 to 2023, showing the lowest frequency of force since 2015, a result of stringent policies and reporting requirements introduced under a settlement agreement with the Justice Department. Despite these strides, the disproportionate use of force on Black people and Native Americans, and the department's struggle to accurately record the race of individuals subjected to police force, spotlight areas needing significant improvement.

Efforts Towards Reconciliation and Reform

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) has responded to these challenges by attempting to refine data reporting systems and exploring new methodologies for analyzing racial disparities in use of force. This includes considering other benchmarks for a more accurate analysis, such as area use-of-force rates and circumstances of presumed race-blindness. Moreover, the SPD's Outcome Measures Update to the court outlines innovations and progress in areas such as bias-free policing, supervision, and early intervention for officers, suggesting a commitment to moving beyond methodologies that perpetuate narratives of police bias.

Looking Ahead: Challenges and Opportunities

While the OIG report and the SPD's ongoing reforms highlight efforts to address the use of force and its racial disparities, they also underscore the complexities of policing in a diverse community. The department's endeavors to enhance accountability and transparency, and to engage in methodological reviews that seek to identify and rectify biases, mark critical steps forward. Nevertheless, as the Seattle Police Department transitions from federal oversight, the challenge remains to sustain and build upon these improvements, ensuring that progress in reducing the use of force is matched by strides in eliminating racial disparities.