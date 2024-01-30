Seattle Mariners Acquire Former All-Star Jorge Polanco from Minnesota Twins

The Seattle Mariners have inked a deal to acquire former All-Star infielder Jorge Polanco from the Minnesota Twins. The trade, structured to meet the financial constraints of both teams, consists of a four-player package and cash headed to the Twins. In return, the Mariners receive the switch-hitting veteran, Polanco, who is anticipated to become their primary second baseman.

A Stellar Addition to the Mariners

Jorge Polanco, 30, is well-known for his switch-hitting prowess, leadership, and unwavering work ethic. Despite last season being limited to 80 games due to a hamstring injury, he managed to put up a commendable .255/.335/.454 batting line. His addition to the roster is set to bolster the Mariners' lineup and instill an invigorating atmosphere in the clubhouse. The All-Star infielder embarked on his MLB career back in 2014 and received an All-Star nod in 2019.

The Trade Details

The Mariners and Twins have carefully crafted the deal to maintain financial balance. Polanco's contract with the Mariners entails a $10.5 million salary with a $12 million club option for 2025. Conversely, Anthony DeSclafani, one of the players going the other way, is set to earn $12 million in 2024, while Justin Topa will make $1.25 million in his first arbitration year. The Mariners will also transfer $6 million they received from a previous Giants transaction, along with additional cash, to the Twins.

Repercussions for Both Teams

While the Mariners aim to enhance their competitive edge through this trade, the Twins are receiving pitchers Justin Topa and Anthony DeSclafani, outfield prospect Gabriel Gonzalez, and pitcher Darren Bowen. The deal is a calculated measure, considering the Twins’ efforts to shed payroll after their victory in the American League Central last year. Both teams stand to gain depth and potential in their rosters, fostering an environment for future success.