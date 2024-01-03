Seattle Convention Center CEO Jeffrey Blosser to Retire in May 2024

President and CEO of the Seattle Convention Center (SCC), Jeffrey “Jeff” Blosser, has declared his retirement plans for May 2024, marking the end of a remarkable 12-year term leading the organization and a 45-year tenure in venue management. This announcement comes at an ideal moment, following the successful launch of the Summit building, a significant expansion project that is expected to consistently attract events to the city.

Blosser’s Significant Contributions

Blosser’s tenure at the SCC, especially known as the Washington State Convention Center Public Facilities District, has been punctuated by numerous accomplishments. He navigated the center through the trials of a worldwide pandemic, demonstrating resilience and adaptability. Furthermore, his contributions to industry boards and the recognition of his efforts with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Association of Venue Managers speak volumes about his dedication to the field.

Blosser is not just lauded for his business acumen but also for fostering a cooperative work environment. His balanced approach to leadership, which melds strong business focus with employee engagement, has been instrumental in enhancing the organization’s productivity and growth.

The Legacy of The Summit Building

The crowning achievement of Blosser’s leadership is undoubtedly the inauguration of the Summit building. This $1.9 billion expansion project doubled the center’s exhibit space, making the SCC one of only a dozen U.S. convention centers with a million square feet of exhibit space. This development sets the stage for the SCC to play a more significant role in the convention industry, drawing a variety of events and boosting the city’s economy.

Planning for the Future

With Blosser’s impending retirement, the SCC Board of Directors is considering various organizational structures and management models. A nationwide search has been initiated to find a successor to fill the CEO position. The transition is of paramount importance, as it will determine the future trajectory of the SCC, one of the city’s key infrastructural assets. Frank Finneran, the Board Chair, has praised Blosser’s exceptional leadership, highlighting the integral role he has played in the Convention Center’s growth.