Seasoned Journalist Nick Bohr Inducted into NATAS Silver Circle

In a milestone achievement, Nick Bohr, a seasoned journalist and reporter for WISN 12 News, has been inducted into the prestigious National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle. This recognition comes as a testament to Bohr's remarkable 29-year career in television journalism, marked by his unwavering dedication, hard work, and commitment to excellence.

From Radio to Television: Bohr's Journey in Journalism

Nick Bohr's journey in journalism began in the realm of radio before he transitioned to television. His first major story was the Oswald case, a bank robbery and shootout that resulted in the death of a police officer in Waukesha County. This tragic event marked the beginning of Bohr's illustrious career, as he demonstrated his innate ability to cover sensitive topics with precision and empathy.

A Career Spanning Local and International News

Throughout his career, Bohr has covered a wide array of stories, from local news to international events. His passion for storytelling and reporting has led him to cover diverse topics, including an overseas assignment interviewing Wisconsin residents in Germany. Bohr also reported live from Saint Peter's Square in Rome following news of Pope John Paul II's critical illness.

Induction into the Silver Circle: A Legacy of Excellence

February 12, 2024 - Nick Bohr's induction into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle is a well-deserved recognition of his years of service in television journalism. This honor not only celebrates Bohr's past achievements but also serves as an inspiration for future generations of reporters and storytellers. As Bohr continues to make his mark in the industry, his legacy will undoubtedly endure, reminding us all of the power of dedicated journalism and the importance of commitment to excellence.