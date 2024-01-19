Seasoned Journalist Jeannie Roberts Joins Arkansas Times, to Cover Education and Agriculture

Seasoned journalist Jeannie Roberts embarks on a new chapter in her three-decade-long career as she steps into her role at the Arkansas Times. Known for her impactful work with esteemed publications like the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Stuttgart Daily Leader, Maumelle Monitor, and Pine Bluff Commercial, Roberts has returned to her roots in journalism, leaving her executive director position at nonprofit Foster Love.

A Fresh Focus on Education and Agriculture

Roberts' new assignment will predominantly revolve around covering the education beat, an area that has recently witnessed significant expansion due to the enactment of the Arkansas LEARNS Act. This landmark legislation introduced sweeping changes to the state's education system, including the implementation of universal school vouchers, the stipulation of mandatory community service for public school students, plans for the establishment of new charter schools, and measures to streamline school transfers.

In addition to her duties on the education front, Roberts will also keep a close eye on agriculture news, further diversifying the breadth of her coverage.

Return to Journalism: A Passion Reignited

Despite briefly stepping away from journalism to head the nonprofit Foster Love, Roberts has always felt a strong connection with the field. Changes in the foster care system reignited her passion for journalism and spurred her decision to return. Expressing her sentiments, Roberts stated that it 'feels right to be back' to the profession she loves.

Engaging with the Community

As she settles into her new role at the Arkansas Times, Roberts eagerly invites feedback and story ideas from readers. Her return to journalism signifies not only a personal triumph but also a win for the community, as her expertise and dedication promise to enlighten and engage readers on critical issues affecting the state.