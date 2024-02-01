Seasonal Road Closures to Commence in Pole Mountain Unit of Medicine Bow National Forest in 2024

A profound shift in the management of the Pole Mountain unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest in southeast Wyoming has been announced by the U.S. Forest Service. Starting February 1, 2024, the Forest Service has instituted seasonal road closures, a strategic move to safeguard the forest's resources and to mitigate the effects of resource damage caused by vehicles during wet conditions.

Understanding the Scope of the Closures

Medicine Bow National Forest, a prominent feature in southeast Wyoming, is home to the Pole Mountain unit, a beautiful and diverse 55,000-acre land parcel. The area, nestled between Laramie and Cheyenne, experiences heavy utilization throughout the year. The closures will restrict vehicular access to all roads within the unit, with the exception of certain specified routes. These include Interstate 80, Wyoming Highway 210, and select forest roads such as Forest Road 700 west of Vedauwoo Campground, and Forest Roads 719 and 719.A. To ensure public awareness, the closed areas will be clearly marked with signage and swinging gates.

Non-Motorized Public Access and Parking

While the closures are in effect, non-motorized public access will still be accommodated. The Forest Service has thoughtfully designated three parking areas along Highway 210 for this purpose. Visitors are advised that when the popular Tie City parking lot is filled to capacity, alternative locations should be used. The closures do not mean an end to enjoyment of the area. Pole Mountain remains open to non-motorized activities during the closure period.

Flexible Closure Duration and Public Involvement

The duration of these road closures is not set in stone and will be subject to change based on weather and road conditions. Once the roads reopen, motorized users must stick to designated routes and refrain from off-road travel. The public plays a crucial role in maintaining the integrity of the area, and the Laramie Ranger District has provided an anonymous tip line for reporting unauthorized vehicle-caused resource damage. For more details on road access in Pole Mountain, the district's contact information is readily available.