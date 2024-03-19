Season 19 of 'America's Got Talent' Unveils Record Golden Buzzers, Premieres May 28

America's Got Talent Season 19 Kicks Off with a Bang

Mark your calendars for a groundbreaking season of 'America's Got Talent,' premiering on May 28, 2024, on NBC. Simon Cowell, alongside judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofía Vergara, is back in the hunt for exceptional talent. This season introduces a twist with a record nine Golden Buzzers, promising unprecedented excitement and opportunities for contestants to leap directly to the live shows. The anticipation builds as the first week of filming witnesses more Golden Buzzers than ever before, according to Cowell.

What's New This Season?

The 19th installment of 'AGT' not only increases the number of coveted Golden Buzzers but also teases some of the most extraordinary acts yet. With auditions held at the Pasadena Civic Center beginning March 16, the show is set to bring a diverse array of performances. From mind-blowing magicians to awe-inspiring acrobats, this season aims to elevate the standard of talent showcased.

Last Season's Reflection

Reflecting on Season 18, Adrian Stoica and his dog Hurricane clinched the title, captivating audiences with their dynamic performances. Despite the surprise victory, Cowell expressed contentment with the outcome, emphasizing the unpredictability of the competition and the charm of the winning act. The success of Stoica and Hurricane underscores 'AGT's' commitment to celebrating talent in all its forms.

Looking Ahead

As 'America's Got Talent' embarks on its 19th season, fans and contestants alike can expect a rollercoaster of emotions, breathtaking performances, and a showcase of unparalleled talent. With more Golden Buzzers up for grabs, the stakes are higher, and the dreams bigger. The live shows, set to commence on August 13 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, promise to be a spectacle of talent, with results aired on Wednesdays.

As we draw closer to the premiere, the excitement is palpable. 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 is not just about finding the next big act; it's about discovering the extraordinary among us. With more opportunities for instant advancement to the live shows, this season promises to be one of the most thrilling yet. Let the countdown begin!