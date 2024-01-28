Seascape Villa in Ventnor, New Jersey: A Grand Beachfront Estate Hits the Market

The real estate industry in Ventnor, New Jersey is abuzz as a new beachfront property, known as Seascape Villa, hits the market. This elite property boasts a hefty 125 feet of beach frontage and is seated on six boardwalk lots, offering an unprecedented amount of private space for its potential owners.

A Grand Design That Speaks of Luxury

The residence spreads across a mammoth 22,000 square feet, with the main house covering 16,000 square feet. The design of the home is grand and opulent, featuring a foyer that leads to a lounge, reminiscent of an old Atlantic City speakeasy. There is also a large dining room and a main living area with a two-story wall of windows, offering an unobstructed view of the shimmering beachfront.

The home includes 16 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, and two half-bathrooms. Moreover, the villa comprises three separate living quarters, each equipped with its own entrance, living area, kitchen, and bathrooms, providing a unique blend of community living and private space.

Superior Amenities for an Opulent Lifestyle

The property doesn't just impress with its size and design. It also offers an array of superior amenities. The basement is fully finished and houses changing rooms, lockers, and additional bedrooms. The outdoor area of the estate is just as impressive as the interior, featuring a 52-foot in-ground pool, a multi-level 3,000-square-foot deck, and an outdoor kitchen, perfect for those who love to entertain.

Privacy, a Paramount Feature

In line with the exclusive lifestyle that it promotes, Seascape Villa has been designed keeping privacy in mind. The property is surrounded by 9-foot walls and has gated access, ensuring that the residents can enjoy their luxury lifestyle undisturbed.

The listing of Seascape Villa is a significant event in the real estate market of Ventnor, NJ, which has seen a shift in its client base. Buyers now come from regions beyond the traditional Philadelphia and South Jersey areas, such as Short Hills and Alpine. This grand beachfront estate, listed for $15,500,000, is expected to attract potential buyers with its sheer size, luxurious amenities, and prime beachfront location.