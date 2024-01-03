en English
Business

Seaport Village Nursing Home to Shift to Residential Care under New Ownership

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:07 am EST
Seaport Village Nursing Home to Shift to Residential Care under New Ownership

Seaport Village, an established nursing home located in the heart of Ellsworth, is awaiting a significant transition. DLTC Healthcare & Bella Point, the new proprietors who have procured a hefty $10.2 million loan from a Utah-based lender, are set to morph this 91-bed facility into a residential care facility. This transformation is expected to scale down the level of health care from the skilled nursing services currently provided.

Transaction Details

The details of this acquisition are etched in the documents filed at the Hancock County Registry of Deeds. Chad Cloutier, the manager of Bella Point Ellsworth LLC, is listed as the key player in this transaction. Nevertheless, the closure of the nursing home operations and its shift towards residential care is still under scrutiny. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services is in the process of reviewing these proposals.

A Reflection of a Larger Trend

Seaport Village’s pivot from skilled nursing to residential care is not an isolated event. Instead, it mirrors a broader trend that has been sweeping across Maine. Communities in the state have grappled with maintaining skilled nursing services for seniors. A case in point is Island Nursing Home in Deer Isle, which had to cease its operations in 2021 due to severe staffing issues. However, it plans to make a comeback as supportive housing for seniors, emphasizing independent living coupled with some coordinated services.

Implications for Current Residents

As Seaport Village transitions to a residential care facility, current residents requiring intensive support might find themselves displaced. The shift away from skilled nursing care could potentially impact these individuals, necessitating further discussions regarding their future care.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

