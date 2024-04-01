Sean Larkin's 'Crime Cam 24/7' Hits Season Two: Citizens Join Crime-Fighting Efforts

Retired Tulsa Police Lt. Sean 'Sticks' Larkin is back with a second season of Crime Cam 24/7 on Fox Nation, now incorporating a groundbreaking twist that puts citizens at the forefront of crime-fighting. This innovative approach to showcasing dramatic crime scenes through various camera lenses, including police dashcams, body cams, surveillance, cell phone, and home ring cameras, heralds a new era in community-involved law enforcement. Larkin, leveraging his extensive law enforcement background, narrates the unfolding incidents, offering insights into the crimes, the individuals involved, and the crucial role of cameras in criminal apprehension.

Empowering Citizens in Crime-Fighting

The show's unique angle this season emphasizes not just the documentation of crimes but also the proactive role citizens play in combating criminal activities. By highlighting instances where ordinary people have used technology to fight back against criminals, 'Crime Cam 24/7' sends a powerful message about the importance of community vigilance and cooperation with law enforcement.

Behind the Scenes with Sean Larkin

Larkin, known affectionately as 'Sticks', brings his rich three-decade-long experience in law enforcement to the fore, enriching the narrative with his expert commentary. His tenure in the Tulsa Police Department, particularly in patrol, narcotics, and gangs, provides him with a deep well of knowledge and perspective, making him the perfect guide through the complex and often dangerous world of crime fighting.

A Show of Firsts

'Crime Cam 24/7' stands out as Fox Nation's most-watched show for two consecutive months following its debut. Its success is a testament to the public's fascination with crime-solving and the pivotal role of technology in modern law enforcement. As the series enters its second season, it promises to deliver more gripping content, with new episodes premiering every Friday at 6 p.m. ET, starting March 29.

The continuation of 'Crime Cam 24/7' for a second season marks a significant moment in the portrayal of crime-fighting on television. It underscores the evolving relationship between citizens and law enforcement, highlighting how technology can bridge the gap between the two. As viewers tune in to the latest episodes, they are not only entertained but educated on the vital role they can play in ensuring their communities remain safe.