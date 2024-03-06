Sean Cooley Bids Farewell to SFWMD, Takes New Role at Palm Beach County Schools

Sean Cooley, the Chief Communications and Public Policy Officer at the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD), is set to leave the agency. Cooley, who has been with SFWMD for five years, announced his departure will be on Monday, March 11, as he transitions to a new role as Chief of Communications for Palm Beach County Schools. This move marks a significant shift in Cooley's career, reflecting his ongoing commitment to public service and environmental stewardship.

A Legacy of Environmental Progress

During his tenure at SFWMD, Cooley witnessed and contributed to significant environmental milestones. Under Governor Ron DeSantis' leadership, the agency achieved 69 project completions, including groundbreaking initiatives and major milestones aimed at protecting the Everglades and improving water quality. Cooley's work has been pivotal in advancing the agency's mission of ensuring sustainable water resources for South Florida. His departure message highlighted the permanent protection of thousands of acres in the Everglades, showcasing his pride in the agency's accomplishments.

From State Government to Educational Leadership

Cooley's career in public service extends beyond his time at SFWMD. He has previously held communications roles in state government, including at the Department of Economic Opportunity and the Department of Financial Services. His move to Palm Beach County Schools as Chief of Communications signifies a new chapter in his career, where he aims to continue his public service mission. Cooley's experience in handling complex environmental issues and spearheading communications strategies will be invaluable in addressing the challenges faced by one of the largest school districts in Florida.

Looking Forward

As Cooley prepares to embark on his new role, he leaves behind a legacy of environmental achievement and a strong foundation for future progress at SFWMD. His departure is not just a career transition but a continuation of his dedication to serving the public. Cooley's optimism about the future of the Everglades and water management in the region reflects his confidence in the ongoing efforts of SFWMD and its dedicated team. The impact of his work will continue to be felt as the agency moves forward with its environmental and water management initiatives.

Sean Cooley's career shift from the South Florida Water Management District to Palm Beach County Schools underscores the fluid nature of public service careers and the broad impact that dedicated professionals can have across different sectors. His journey exemplifies the importance of leadership, vision, and commitment to public service, principles that are crucial for the continued success of both environmental stewardship and educational excellence.