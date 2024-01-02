en English
Disaster

Seal Beach Restaurant Closed as Tropical Storm Unearths Sinkhole

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:31 pm EST
Seal Beach Restaurant Closed as Tropical Storm Unearths Sinkhole

The tranquility of Seal Beach was disrupted over the weekend as the serene beach town transformed into a chaotic scene, courtesy of an unexpected visitor: a tropical storm. The storm, dubbed Hilary, unleashed a torrent of rain, powerful winds, and hail upon Southern California, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Its effects were felt starkly at The Beach House, a beloved local restaurant that found itself in the storm’s crosshairs.

The Storm’s Onslaught

As the storm battered the region, Seal Beach and its surrounding areas, including Sunset Beach and Newport Beach, were issued with a high surf warning and coastal flood advisory. Predictions indicated waves reaching astronomical heights of 6 to 15 feet, signaling a severe weather event. Amid this chaos, The Beach House, an iconic restaurant in Seal Beach, faced an existential crisis. The storm’s onslaught led to severe flooding, resulting in a waterlogged parking lot, and eventually, the closure of the business.

The Sinkhole Dilemma

The city’s crews were called upon to pump out the floodwater from the restaurant’s premises, a task that unveiled an even more significant problem. A sinkhole, roughly the size of two car parking spaces and about 3 feet deep, had formed. As the city grappled with this unexpected development, speculation was rife among the residents. While many attributed the sinkhole’s formation to natural causes stemming from the storm, a local surfer proposed a different theory. He speculated that the pump used to extract the floodwater might have inadvertently eroded the ground underneath, leading to the creation of the sinkhole.

Unanswered Questions

The city, at the time of reporting, has not provided an official explanation for the sinkhole’s formation. In the meantime, The Beach House remains closed, its fate hanging in the balance as Seal Beach grapples with the storm’s aftermath. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the raw power of nature and the unpredictable challenges it can throw in our path.

Disaster United States Weather
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

