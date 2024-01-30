Seadrill Secures New Contract and Extensions Worth $97.5 Million

Offshore drilling contractor, Seadrill, has announced securing a new contract and an extension for two of its drillships. The company also declared plans to resume management services for another drillship, aggregating to a combined value of approximately $97.5 million.

West Vela's New Contract and Extension

The new agreement for the West Vela drillship with Talos Production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico is scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2024. With an estimated duration of 150 days, the total value of the contract stands around $73.5 million, excluding managed pressure drilling services.

Upon completion of its current assignment with Beacon, West Vela will undertake a short-term project with QuarterNorth Energy. The project, running from June to August 2024, will add an additional $41 million to Seadrill's backlog.

West Capella's Contract Extension

In another development, an undisclosed operator in Indonesia has opted for an extension for the West Capella drillship. The drillship's assignment has been lengthened by approximately two months, adding a contract value of $24 million. West Capella had recently completed drilling the Layaran-1 exploration well offshore North Sumatra.

Resumption of West Auriga's Management

Seadrill also announced plans to resume the management of the West Auriga drillship from Diamond Offshore in the first quarter of 2024. This move comes in preparation for a contract with Petrobras in Brazil, set to begin in the second half of the year. The decision aligns with changes in BP's drilling sequence in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Commenting on the recent developments, Seadrill's President & CEO, Simon Johnson, expressed satisfaction over the extension of the company's relationship with Talos Energy. He also conveyed anticipation for the return of Seadrill's staff onboard the West Auriga.