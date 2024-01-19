Sea Turtle Inc. to Release Record Number of Rescued Turtles Following Winter Freeze

In a historic event, Sea Turtle Inc., a Texas-based organization dedicated to the preservation of sea turtles, is gearing up to release nearly 1,000 sea turtles back into their natural habitat. Rescued during a recent winter freeze, over 950 cold-stunned turtles were saved by the relentless efforts of the organization's staff and volunteers over a span of three days. This rescue operation marked the second largest cold-stun event in the organization's 46-year old history.

Advertisment

A Cold-Stun Event of Unprecedented Scale

The South Padre Island, home to the Sea Turtle Inc. facility, witnessed a sudden drop in water temperatures that left hundreds of turtles cold-stunned. In response to this emergency, the organization closed its facility to the public, mobilizing every resource available to rescue and shelter the affected turtles. The situation necessitated the use of an additional facility - the UTRGV Coastal Studies lab - to accommodate the sheer number of turtles in need.

Sea Turtle Inc.: A Beacon of Conservation

Advertisment

Sea Turtle Inc. has been at the forefront of sea turtle conservation for nearly half a century. The organization's mission is not confined to rescue operations alone. It is deeply invested in public education about these magnificent creatures, their habitats, and the threats they face. The imminent release of these rescued turtles will be the largest in the organization's history, marking a significant milestone in their unwavering commitment to sea turtle conservation.

Public Involvement: A Step Towards Conscious Conservation

The release is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday, January 19, at Cameron County Beach Access 4. In a move that underscores the organization's belief in public engagement, the event is open to the public. Wendy Knight, the CEO of Sea Turtle Inc., articulated the challenges of the past week and the anticipation surrounding the turtles' release. This event not only symbolizes a triumph of conservation efforts but also serves as a testament to the resilience of nature when supported by conscious human intervention.