en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Sea Burials: An Age-Old Tradition in the Modern World

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:02 pm EST
Sea Burials: An Age-Old Tradition in the Modern World

The age-old tradition of burial at sea, tracing its roots back to the Viking era, persists as a revered custom, predominantly among sailors and United States Marines who have devoted their lives to the sea. This solemn and picturesque ceremony, often depicted aboard a military ship, opens its doors for non-military family and friends to bear witness. Contrary to popular belief, sea burial is not a privilege confined to military personnel; it extends its hand to anyone willing to abide by the norms and regulations set down by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The Marine Protection, Research, and Sanctuaries Act

The EPA mandates a permit under the Marine Protection, Research, and Sanctuaries Act for sea burials. These burials can involve a full body or cremated remains encased in a biodegradable urn. Private companies and funeral homes have stepped up to facilitate these ceremonies. The United States Coast Guard has a program for the burial of cremated remains at sea, accessible to civilians and military members alike.

The Green Funeral Option

Sea burials have garnered attention as an environmentally friendly method of burial. It emerges as a viable option among several green funeral alternatives available in the present day. This practice not only adheres to the ecological standards but also resonates with the emotional sentiments of those who have shared a deep connection with the sea.

The Historical and Cultural Aspects

Despite its strong military affiliations, the tradition of sea burials finds its origin in the Viking era and continues to be practiced with utmost respect. It mirrors the profound relationship between humans and the sea, a bond that has stood the test of time. This tradition of honoring the departed, coupled with its green implications, makes sea burials an intriguing area of exploration in the realm of funeral practices.

0
Society United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
2 mins ago
Child Dies in Tragic Head-On Collision Outside Geelong, Five Others Severely Injured
In a horrifying incident that unfolded on Wednesday night, a child’s life was abruptly ended in a severe head-on collision just outside Geelong. The fatal accident, which occurred on the Hamilton Highway in Stonehaven, has left five other individuals nursing substantial injuries. The tragedy transpired approximately 10 kilometres west of Geelong, around 9 pm, casting
Child Dies in Tragic Head-On Collision Outside Geelong, Five Others Severely Injured
Challenges King Charles May Face: Youth Disinterest and Immigrant Disconnect
31 mins ago
Challenges King Charles May Face: Youth Disinterest and Immigrant Disconnect
JR Scruggs: Fostering Success among Minority Male Students at DACC
44 mins ago
JR Scruggs: Fostering Success among Minority Male Students at DACC
Spain's Catholics Mobilize in Public Prayer Amid Sociopolitical Chaos
16 mins ago
Spain's Catholics Mobilize in Public Prayer Amid Sociopolitical Chaos
North Carolina Judge Supports Controversial Voting Law Amid Primary Elections
27 mins ago
North Carolina Judge Supports Controversial Voting Law Amid Primary Elections
TikTok Reveals Tween Girls' Invasion of Beauty Stores: Cause for Concern?
28 mins ago
TikTok Reveals Tween Girls' Invasion of Beauty Stores: Cause for Concern?
Latest Headlines
World News
Rookie Jordan Hawkins Shines in G League as New Orleans Pelicans Ink Landmark Broadcast Deal
24 seconds
Rookie Jordan Hawkins Shines in G League as New Orleans Pelicans Ink Landmark Broadcast Deal
Florida Residents Allowed to Proceed with Pollution Lawsuit Against Waste Management Company
35 seconds
Florida Residents Allowed to Proceed with Pollution Lawsuit Against Waste Management Company
Chicago Blackhawks Add Defensive Muscle with Jaycob Megna Acquisition
53 seconds
Chicago Blackhawks Add Defensive Muscle with Jaycob Megna Acquisition
Dr. Fayyad Al-Qudah Appointed as President of Legislation and Opinion Bureau
1 min
Dr. Fayyad Al-Qudah Appointed as President of Legislation and Opinion Bureau
Boise Hunter Homes' Dry Creek Ranch Arena & Stables Earns Top Spot in The Nationals 2024
1 min
Boise Hunter Homes' Dry Creek Ranch Arena & Stables Earns Top Spot in The Nationals 2024
The Quest for a Just Society: A Global Call for Altruism and Action
2 mins
The Quest for a Just Society: A Global Call for Altruism and Action
Ioan Lloyd: A Versatile Prospect for Wales in Six Nations Championship
3 mins
Ioan Lloyd: A Versatile Prospect for Wales in Six Nations Championship
Aurora's Cherry Creek and Regis Jesuit Start Strong in the Ice Hockey Season with a 2-2 Overtime Tie
3 mins
Aurora's Cherry Creek and Regis Jesuit Start Strong in the Ice Hockey Season with a 2-2 Overtime Tie
Keros Therapeutics' KER-050 Shows Promise in Phase 2 Clinical Trials
3 mins
Keros Therapeutics' KER-050 Shows Promise in Phase 2 Clinical Trials
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
1 hour
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
3 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
3 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
3 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app