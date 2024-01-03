Sea Burials: An Age-Old Tradition in the Modern World

The age-old tradition of burial at sea, tracing its roots back to the Viking era, persists as a revered custom, predominantly among sailors and United States Marines who have devoted their lives to the sea. This solemn and picturesque ceremony, often depicted aboard a military ship, opens its doors for non-military family and friends to bear witness. Contrary to popular belief, sea burial is not a privilege confined to military personnel; it extends its hand to anyone willing to abide by the norms and regulations set down by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The Marine Protection, Research, and Sanctuaries Act

The EPA mandates a permit under the Marine Protection, Research, and Sanctuaries Act for sea burials. These burials can involve a full body or cremated remains encased in a biodegradable urn. Private companies and funeral homes have stepped up to facilitate these ceremonies. The United States Coast Guard has a program for the burial of cremated remains at sea, accessible to civilians and military members alike.

The Green Funeral Option

Sea burials have garnered attention as an environmentally friendly method of burial. It emerges as a viable option among several green funeral alternatives available in the present day. This practice not only adheres to the ecological standards but also resonates with the emotional sentiments of those who have shared a deep connection with the sea.

The Historical and Cultural Aspects

Despite its strong military affiliations, the tradition of sea burials finds its origin in the Viking era and continues to be practiced with utmost respect. It mirrors the profound relationship between humans and the sea, a bond that has stood the test of time. This tradition of honoring the departed, coupled with its green implications, makes sea burials an intriguing area of exploration in the realm of funeral practices.