Se Habla Media: A New Chapter in Spanish-Language Journalism in Washington

After the announcement that Univision Seattle would be shuttering its operations by the end of 2023, Jaime Méndez, a seasoned journalist, and his wife Diana Oliveros, saw a void that needed to be filled. The couple, both veterans of Univision Seattle, decided to seize the moment to launch Se Habla Media, an independent media company dedicated to serving the Hispanic communities in Washington state, which comprise about 14% of the state's population.

Addressing the Gap in Spanish-Language Media

Méndez and Oliveros identified a significant lack in Spanish-language community service communications, particularly on a large scale. With Se Habla Media, they are intent on filling this gap, continuing to deliver high-quality news content to their audience. The format, however, has been condensed to packets of 10 to 11 minutes per broadcast, a departure from traditional news programming formats. These broadcasts are produced from a home studio, a space that was once their son's bedroom.

Challenges and Commitment

As with any new venture, the couple has encountered hurdles, especially in the realms of technical production and advertising sales. However, their commitment to the Hispanic population of Washington state remains steadfast. They aim to deliver news that is not only relevant but also necessary for their audience. One such topic is immigration, which holds immense interest and importance for their viewers.

Se Habla Media's Reach and Vision

Se Habla Media extends its reach beyond Western Washington, aiming to provide comprehensible information to Hispanic communities on a variety of topics. One such topic includes public service announcements, like how to prepare for winter - a necessity in the colder regions of the state. The media company operates on various social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, allowing for a wider reach and greater accessibility. They also encourage the community to share news and events pertinent to the Latino community, fostering a sense of unity and engagement.