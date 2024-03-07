SCS Global Unveils Groundbreaking SCS-007-1 Diamond Sustainability Standard

Emeryville, CA, marks a pivotal moment in the gemstone industry as SCS Global Services announces the release of the SCS-007-1 Certification Standard for Sustainability Rated Diamonds. This groundbreaking standard, lauded for encompassing both natural and laboratory-grown diamonds, sets a new benchmark for environmental and ethical practices within the sector. Spearheaded by Victoria Norman of SCS Standards, this initiative reflects years of trial, feedback, and collaboration with key industry stakeholders, resulting in a comprehensive framework aimed at enhancing transparency, traceability, and sustainability across the diamond supply chain.

Revolutionizing Diamond Certification

The SCS-007-1 standard introduces tiered indicators and updated criteria, including melee requirements, origin traceability, sustainable production, and climate-related benchmarks. These modifications not only aim to incentivize continuous improvement among producers but also ensure rigorous due diligence for jewelry manufacturers, retailers, and consumers seeking ethically sourced diamonds. This certification program, underpinned by quantitative metrics, propels the industry towards a net zero carbon footprint and minimal life cycle impacts, echoing the growing consumer demand for conflict-free and environmentally responsible gemstones.

Expanding Global Reach

Since its initial introduction, the certification program has seen remarkable adoption, with eight laboratory-grown diamond producers, 12 diamond handlers, and 65 retailers across 14 countries achieving certification. This expansion is a testament to the program's effectiveness in meeting the ethical and environmental expectations of today's consumers. Over 100,000 certified diamonds have been distributed through more than 500 stores worldwide, underscoring the program's significant impact on the global diamond industry. Kat Weymouth, the Program Director, emphasizes the program's alignment with consumer demands for transparency and sustainability.

Future Implications and Industry Transformation

The adoption of the SCS-007-1 standard signals a transformative shift in the diamond industry towards sustainable and ethical practices. By establishing a comprehensive framework for sustainability, SCS Global Services not only addresses the immediate concerns around diamond sourcing but also sets a forward-looking agenda for the entire gemstone sector. This initiative is poised to influence consumer preferences, drive industry-wide changes, and contribute to the broader goals of environmental conservation and social responsibility. As the program continues to evolve, its impact on promoting sustainable development within the diamond industry and beyond remains a beacon of progress and innovation.