en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Screen Media Ventures Files Separate Piracy Lawsuit Against RCN

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:09 pm EST
Screen Media Ventures Files Separate Piracy Lawsuit Against RCN

Internet service provider RCN, trading under the Astound brand, finds itself in the legal crosshairs of various entertainment rights holders, accused of facilitating subscriber piracy. This isn’t the company’s first encounter with such allegations, having previously been sued by both music rights group BMG and film companies associated with titles such as ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’, ‘London Has Fallen’, and ‘Hellboy’.

A Denied Attempt

Screen Media Ventures (SMV), a major independent movie and TV-series distributor, recently attempted to join an existing lawsuit against RCN with an addition of over 320 works. However, a New Jersey Magistrate Judge partially dismissed this attempt, asserting that SMV’s inclusion would unjustly inflate the lawsuit and subsequently increase the burden on RCN.

Screen Media Ventures Strikes Back

Undeterred, SMV responded to the judge’s decision by filing a separate lawsuit against RCN. The lawsuit alleges that RCN’s negligence in addressing piracy issues—despite being notified—has resulted in substantial financial losses for SMV due to the illegal sharing of their films on peer-to-peer networks.

Significant Financial Implications

The financial implications for RCN could be severe. SMV is pursuing statutory infringement damages which could exceed $48 million. Beyond the financial claim, the lawsuit also seeks a comprehensive injunction mandating RCN to terminate the accounts of repeat infringers and block access to recognised pirate sites. The final outcome of this independent lawsuit and its resulting impact on RCN’s ongoing legal battles remains to be seen.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Upcoming Transaction Completion Scheduled for January 5, 2024

By Rizwan Shah

'Whales' in the Options Market: A Deeper Dive into Expedia Group

By Rafia Tasleem

Davie High School's Will Marrs Makes History as Piedmont Triad District Teacher of the Year

By Justice Nwafor

Highland Lakes Aces Expand in Second Season as Youth Sports Programs Thrive

By Salman Khan

Mixed Investor Sentiment and Proposed Changes in PENN Entertainment ...
@Business · 2 mins
Mixed Investor Sentiment and Proposed Changes in PENN Entertainment ...
heart comment 0
Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman’s WWE Return Speculated Amidst AXS TV’s Verizon Fios Exit

By Salman Khan

Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman's WWE Return Speculated Amidst AXS TV's Verizon Fios Exit
The 2023 Legal Education Review: Supreme Court’s Ruling on Affirmative Action and Its Implications

By Nitish Verma

The 2023 Legal Education Review: Supreme Court's Ruling on Affirmative Action and Its Implications
Harbaugh Brothers’ Success Highlights Legacy in Football Coaching

By Salman Khan

Harbaugh Brothers' Success Highlights Legacy in Football Coaching
Country Star John Michael Montgomery to Retire From Touring After 2025

By BNN Correspondents

Country Star John Michael Montgomery to Retire From Touring After 2025
Latest Headlines
World News
Highland Lakes Aces Expand in Second Season as Youth Sports Programs Thrive
2 mins
Highland Lakes Aces Expand in Second Season as Youth Sports Programs Thrive
Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman's WWE Return Speculated Amidst AXS TV's Verizon Fios Exit
2 mins
Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman's WWE Return Speculated Amidst AXS TV's Verizon Fios Exit
The 2023 Legal Education Review: Supreme Court's Ruling on Affirmative Action and Its Implications
2 mins
The 2023 Legal Education Review: Supreme Court's Ruling on Affirmative Action and Its Implications
Harbaugh Brothers' Success Highlights Legacy in Football Coaching
3 mins
Harbaugh Brothers' Success Highlights Legacy in Football Coaching
Jamaat-e-Islami Gains Prominent New Members in Karachi
3 mins
Jamaat-e-Islami Gains Prominent New Members in Karachi
Pakistan's Economy: How Political Instability Fuels Economic Downturn
3 mins
Pakistan's Economy: How Political Instability Fuels Economic Downturn
Hinds County Board of Supervisors Ushers in Change with New Members and Action on Garbage Collection Issues
3 mins
Hinds County Board of Supervisors Ushers in Change with New Members and Action on Garbage Collection Issues
Congress Members Outperform S&P 500: Unusual Whales Report
3 mins
Congress Members Outperform S&P 500: Unusual Whales Report
Corinne Schroeder Records Historic Shutout in PWHL Inaugural Game
3 mins
Corinne Schroeder Records Historic Shutout in PWHL Inaugural Game
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app