Screen Media Ventures Files Separate Piracy Lawsuit Against RCN

Internet service provider RCN, trading under the Astound brand, finds itself in the legal crosshairs of various entertainment rights holders, accused of facilitating subscriber piracy. This isn’t the company’s first encounter with such allegations, having previously been sued by both music rights group BMG and film companies associated with titles such as ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’, ‘London Has Fallen’, and ‘Hellboy’.

A Denied Attempt

Screen Media Ventures (SMV), a major independent movie and TV-series distributor, recently attempted to join an existing lawsuit against RCN with an addition of over 320 works. However, a New Jersey Magistrate Judge partially dismissed this attempt, asserting that SMV’s inclusion would unjustly inflate the lawsuit and subsequently increase the burden on RCN.

Screen Media Ventures Strikes Back

Undeterred, SMV responded to the judge’s decision by filing a separate lawsuit against RCN. The lawsuit alleges that RCN’s negligence in addressing piracy issues—despite being notified—has resulted in substantial financial losses for SMV due to the illegal sharing of their films on peer-to-peer networks.

Significant Financial Implications

The financial implications for RCN could be severe. SMV is pursuing statutory infringement damages which could exceed $48 million. Beyond the financial claim, the lawsuit also seeks a comprehensive injunction mandating RCN to terminate the accounts of repeat infringers and block access to recognised pirate sites. The final outcome of this independent lawsuit and its resulting impact on RCN’s ongoing legal battles remains to be seen.