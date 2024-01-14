Scouts Brave the Cold for Annual Trappers Rendezvous

Braving the biting cold of winter, nearly a thousand scouts and troop leaders converged on Harvey County, Kansas, for the annual ‘Trappers Rendezvous.’ The three-day event, held at Harvey County West Park, is a time-honored tradition that offers a unique blend of survival skill learning, trading activities, and camaraderie, all against the backdrop of sub-zero temperatures.

Survival Skills in Sub-Zero Temperatures

The Rendezvous isn’t merely a camping trip. It’s a test of endurance, a chance for the scouts to apply their training and survival skills in a real-world setting. Setting up tents, cooking meals, and preparing for a second night outdoors in frigid weather is no easy feat. Yet, the scouts, who hail from seven different states, were undeterred by the challenge. The event also included a range of activities such as BB guns, archery, black powder rifle shooting, and a chili cook-off, adding a dash of competitive spirit to the mix.

Budgeting, Planning, and Preparedness

Part of the appeal of the Rendezvous is the need for careful planning and budgeting. Each participant is given a budget of just five dollars to plan their meals, a task that requires foresight and resourcefulness. Furthermore, the event underscores the importance of emergency preparedness. Brian Donley, a parent from Valley Center Troop 494, emphasized the scouts’ readiness for unexpected situations, noting the availability of emergency food, extra sleeping bags, and tents.

Trading, Learning, and Building Resilience

Trading activities form a significant part of the Rendezvous, with scouts exchanging anything from animal hides to Pokémon cards. This not only fosters negotiation skills but also builds confidence. Mason Robles, a scout with six years of experience at the Rendezvous, pointed out the mental toughness required to face the cold and the valuable learning experiences gained from the event. Activities like ax throwing and historical learning sessions with ‘mountain men’ further enrich the experience. As the scouts settled in their warm tents for the night, they were reminded of the importance of being well-equipped and prepared, lessons that will serve them well beyond the camping grounds.