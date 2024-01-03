Scout Troops Spearhead Christmas Tree Recycling Initiative in Lynnwood and Surrounding Communities

As the festive cheer of the holiday season subsides, the communities of Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, and Brier find themselves faced with the perennial question – what to do with their Christmas trees? Scout Troop 49 steps up with an answer, offering an eco-friendly Christmas tree recycling service that not only addresses this issue but also exemplifies the spirit of community service.

Scout Troop 49 Leads the Way

Scout Troop 49, a local mainstay in these communities, extends its services beyond the boundaries of traditional scouting. This year, they have organized a curbside pick-up and drop-off initiative for Christmas trees. By encouraging residents to recycle their trees, the troop is promoting an environmentally conscious approach to post-holiday clean-up.

Convenient Drop-off Locations

For residents opting to drop off their trees, the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club in Lynnwood opens its doors from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, January 6-7. An alternative drop-off location is available at the Safeway in Mountlake Terrace, but only on Saturday, January 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Collaboration for a Greener Community

In a remarkable display of community collaboration, Boy Scout Troop 304 is partnering with the City of Lynnwood to provide additional space for tree recycling. This site is conveniently situated across from the Lynnwood Recreation Center and will accept trees on the same dates. This joint initiative between the scouts and the city administration is a testament to their shared commitment towards a greener community.

This Christmas tree recycling initiative by Scout Troop 49 and Boy Scout Troop 304 not only provides a practical solution for residents but also inspires a sense of communal responsibility towards the environment. With such community-driven efforts, the new year in these communities is off to a promising and eco-friendly start.