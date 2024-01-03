Scout Motors to Unveil Retro-Inspired Electric Off-Roaders in Summer 2024

Volkswagen Group’s freshly minted electric vehicle (EV) brand, Scout Motors, is primed to unveil a new series of retro-inspired electric off-roaders in the summer of 2024. A teaser video, recently released on YouTube, gives a glimpse into the future of EVs, hinting at the introduction of at least one electric truck.

American Ground, Global Aspirations

Scout Motors, with its sights set on the North American market, will roll out a full-size pickup and SUV. These vehicles are being built on a distinct all-electic platform, designed to provide credible off-road capabilities. This brand-new venture will not be borrowing Volkswagen’s MEB architecture. Instead, Scout Vehicles will be built on a robust, American-made platform.

Reviving the Legacy

Bringing back the blocky aesthetics of the original Scout vehicles, produced between 1961 and 1980, Scout Motors is on the brink of completing the design of its new range. The company is set to start construction of its factory in Blythewood, South Carolina, in early 2024. Production, however, is not expected to commence until 2026.

Global Expansion on the Horizon

Volkswagen Group CEO, Oliver Blume, has hinted at possible plans for right-hand drive production, stating that it has not been ruled out. This has sparked interest from Volkswagen Australia in the electric ute and SUV range, contingent upon its availability in right-hand drive.

The Scout name, acquired by Volkswagen in 2021, came through its Traton truck division’s purchase of Navistar, the parent company of International Harvester, which originally built the Scout vehicles. As this new era of Scout vehicles is ushered in, the world watches with bated breath, eager to see the revival of a classic remodeled for the future.