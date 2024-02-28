Scotts Valley's Weekend of Laughs, Disco Revival, Academic Brilliance, and Sublime Tribute

This weekend, Scotts Valley and its neighboring locales are set to host a medley of events that promise to cater to a wide array of interests, from comedy and disco to academic competition and music tributes. Each event not only highlights the region's cultural dynamism but also offers unique entertainment experiences for both locals and visitors alike.

Comedy Night for a Cause

On Friday, the Scotts Valley Cultural and Performing Arts Center will become a beacon of laughter as it hosts a comedy show featuring local talent DNA and headliner Kiry Shabazz, alongside others. This event, aimed at benefiting the Scotts Valley Community Theater Guild, is not just a night of humor but also a support for local theatrical endeavors. With a lineup that includes the likes of Brooke Henichen, Raedene Harborth, and Josef Anolin, attendees are in for a treat that supports a great cause.

Disco Fever Hits Felton

Saturday night is poised to transport attendees back in time as Felton Music Hall gears up to host Gimme Gimme Disco, a celebration of ABBA and the golden era of disco. This event promises to be more than just a dance night; it's a revival of the disco spirit that encourages guests to don their best disco attire and groove to the timeless beats of ABBA, The Bee Gees, Donna Summer, and Cher. It's a night for nostalgia, fun, and celebration of a genre that refuses to fade into obscurity.

UC Grad Slam Showcases Academic Excellence

Simultaneously, academic minds will have a platform to shine at the UC Grad Slam hosted at Kuumbwa Jazz. This competition presents UC graduate students with the opportunity to present their research to a public audience, competing for cash prizes. It's not just a test of their academic prowess but also their ability to engage and communicate their work's significance to a broader audience. The event underscores the value of education and the importance of effective communication in academia.

As the weekend wraps up, fans of Sublime have the chance to relive the band's iconic music through Badfish, a tribute band performing at the Catalyst Club on Sunday. This event not only honors the legacy of Sublime but also provides an opportunity for newer generations to experience the unique blend of punk, reggae, ska, and folk music that made Sublime legendary.

Each of these events showcases the vibrant cultural scene of Scotts Valley and its surroundings, offering something for everyone. Whether you're in the mood for laughter, dancing, intellectual stimulation, or musical nostalgia, this weekend promises to deliver memorable experiences and highlight the community's rich cultural offerings.